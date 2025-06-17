SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces An Investigation Of Avidxchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq AVDX)
The investigation concerns whether the AvidXchange Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.
If you own shares of AvidXchange stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman by email at ... , visit , or call toll free 855-576-4847.
Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
