Lifestyle Expert Meaghan Murphy Shares Her Top Tips For Summer Fun With Yourupdatetv

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is officially here, and it's the perfect time to plan your next big getaway, host a backyard bash, or embrace a little spontaneous fun. Recently, Lifestyle Expert and TV Personality Meaghan Murphy teamed up with some top brands to help make the most out of the season.

Planning That Dream Getaway

Norwegian Cruise Line® offers families the freedom and flexibility to design their dream vacation; from lounging at the spa to enjoying the industry's only thrilling racetracks at sea and enjoying a great meal with family. On board an NCL ship there is something for everyone to enjoy. This summer, travelers looking to see more and get more out of their summer vacation can explore port-packed itineraries to destinations like Europe and Alaska while enjoying limited-time offers including up to $1,000 Off All Cruises and the More at SeaTM package, which features free airfare for a second guest and Kids Sail Free on select sailings. Offers are available through June 19.

The Rise of the 'Girl's Trip'

EF Go Ahead Tours is embracing the rise of the girls' getaway with its new Tours for Women collection. These small-group, women-only guided trips are designed by women and include unforgettable destinations like Italy, Thailand, Egypt, and Spain-perfect for those seeking connection and adventure.

Last Minute Travel Hacks

Travelers looking to save on last-minute hotel stays can turn to HotelTonight , the hotel booking app owned by Airbnb. The platform offers discounts of up to 30% at top hotels and has recently launched a new perk: 10% back in Airbnb credit after each completed stay. Credits can be used for future getaways and are valid for one year. Terms apply.

Create the Perfect Summer Vibe at Home

For those entertaining at home, the Glade® Americana Collection offers an easy way to help elevate any summer gathering. Available for a limited time at Walmart, the collection includes three nostalgic scents inspired by classic summer moments like beach days, fruity ice pops, and garden-picked berries.

To learn more about Meaghan Murphy's seasonal recommendations and featured products, visit MeaghanBMurphy.com .

