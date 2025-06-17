Yorbeau Resources Inc. Announces Election Of Directors
|Nominee
| Votes
For
| %
For
| Votes
Withheld
| %
Withheld
|G. Bodnar Jr.
|161,501,259
|99.41%
|956,294
|0.59%
|John Jacobsen
|161,123,853
|99.18%
|1,333,700
|0.82%
|Henri Gélinas
|161,474,259
|99.39%
|983,294
|0.61%
|Terry Kocisko
|161,466,159
|99.39%
|991,394
|0.61%
|Marcel Lecourt
|159,392,159
|98.11%
|3,065,394
|1.89%
|Jérôme Gendron
|161,131,853
|99.18%
|1,325,700
|0.82%
|Dany Laflamme
|160,199,159
|98.61%
|2,258,394
|1.39%
About Yorbeau Resources Inc.
Yorbeau Resources is a Canadian public company (TSX: YRB) involved in gold and base metal exploration in Quebec, Canada. The Company's focus is on seeking a partner to further explore and develop its Scott Lake zinc copper deposit near Chibougamau Quebec (refer to Yorbeau's National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report dated December 6, 2017, titled“Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Scott Lake Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada,” available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at ). Yorbeau also intends to focus on continuing exploration on its well-located properties in the Detour, Joutel and Selbaie region of north western Quebec. These properties include the Beschefer property which is adjacent to the B-26 base metal deposit now being explored by Abitibi Metals Corp. and the Selbaie West property adjacent to Soquem (Wagosic property) where they are presently intersecting base metal values along the Selbaie mine horizon. For additional information on the Company, consult its website at .
For further information, please contact:
G. Bodnar Jr.
President, Chief Financial Officer
Yorbeau Resources Inc.
...
Tel: 514-384-2202
Toll free in North America: 1-855-384-2202
