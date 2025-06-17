LINEAGE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Lineage, Inc. On Behalf Of Lineage Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm
On April 30, 2025, Lineage reported first quarter 2025 financial results, including that“[t]otal revenue decreased (2.7)%” to $1.29 billion for the quarter. The Company stated it“experienced more normal seasonal trends in the first quarter after multiple years of elevated inventory levels.”
On this news, Lineage's stock price fell $8.26, or 14.62%, to close at $48.23 per share on April 30, 2025, thereby injuring investors.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lineage shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form .
