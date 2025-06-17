LINEAGE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Lineage, Inc. On Behalf Of Lineage Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lineage, Inc. (“Lineage” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LINE) on behalf of Lineage stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Lineage has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On April 30, 2025, Lineage reported first quarter 2025 financial results, including that“[t]otal revenue decreased (2.7)%” to $1.29 billion for the quarter. The Company stated it“experienced more normal seasonal trends in the first quarter after multiple years of elevated inventory levels.”

On this news, Lineage's stock price fell $8.26, or 14.62%, to close at $48.23 per share on April 30, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lineage shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

