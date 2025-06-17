ORGANON SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Organon & Co. - OGN

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK CITY and NEW ORLEANS, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti , LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN), if they purchased the Company's securities between October 31, 2024 and April 30, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Organon and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by July 22, 2025 .

About the Lawsuit

Organon and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On March 10, 2025, pre-market, the Company announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, disclosing, among other things, that management had reset the Company's dividend payout, from $0.28 to $0.02, contradicting its prior statements assuring investors that the regular quarterly dividend was a number one priority and that the Company was committed to its capital allocation strategy through the aforementioned dividend. On this news, the price of Organon's shares fell more than 27%, from a closing market price of $12.93 per share on April 30, 2025, to $9.45 per share on May 1, 2025.

The case is Hauser V. Organon & Co., et al., No. 25-cv-05322.

