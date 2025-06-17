'The Eighth Round' Ramps Up Support

Author Zeke Wilson

Audiobook, Multiple Languages, and Animation Are On The Horizon

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zeke Wilson's Inspiring Journey Hits Bookshelves, with Audiobook, Animated Book, and Feature Film on the HorizonBoxing legend Zeke Wilson is thrilled to announce the release of his highly anticipated book, now available in English and Spanish, chronicling his remarkable life in and out of the ring. The book, a raw and inspiring account of triumph, resilience, and determination, is captivating readers worldwide and sets the stage for an exciting slate of upcoming projects. The book will also be available in Russian, German, and Chinese in the future, expanding its reach to a global audience.Buy The BookIn addition to the book's release, an audiobook is currently in production, bringing Zeke's powerful story to life through his own voice. Fans can also look forward to a forthcoming animated book, which will offer a dynamic visual experience for readers of all ages. These projects are building momentum toward a self-produced feature film, a passion project that will bring Zeke's journey to the big screen with authenticity and heart.The feature film, which Zeke is self-financing with the support of investors, is designed to stay true to his vision and life story. By maintaining creative control, Zeke ensures the film will reflect the grit, passion, and truth that define his legacy. Investment opportunities are now open for those interested in joining this groundbreaking cinematic endeavor.Additionally, Zeke is excited to launch a forthcoming Indiegogo campaign, inviting fans and supporters to become part of this journey by contributing to the film's production. This crowdfunding initiative will offer exclusive rewards, behind-the-scenes access, and a chance to help shape a story that inspires millions. Once completed, the film will be sold to a distributor, amplifying Zeke's story to an even broader audience. Anyone looking to get involved financially at any level will be given a proper mention in the completed film and will be happy to see themselves on the big screen if they choose!“Sharing my story through these books and upcoming projects means everything to me,” said Zeke Wilson.“I'm excited to bring my journey to life in new ways and inspire others to chase their dreams, no matter the odds. With the support of investors and our incredible community of supporters through crowdfunding, we're making a film that stays true to who I am and what I stand for.”About Zeke WilsonZeke Wilson is a celebrated boxer whose journey from underdog to champion has captivated audiences worldwide. Known for his tenacity in the ring and his unwavering spirit outside of it, Zeke's story is one of resilience, redemption, and relentless pursuit of greatness. His book, now available in English and Spanish with Russian, German, and Chinese editions forthcoming, is the first step in sharing his legacy through multiple platforms, including an audiobook, animated book, and a forthcoming feature film.Interview with Patty Turner from The BridgeInvestment inquiries for the feature film are welcomed and can be directed to .... Follow Zeke Wilson's journey on Facebook, Instagram, and X for the latest updates.

