Powell Law Firm Expands Services To Illinois With New Evanston Office

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Powell Law Firm , a renowned legal practice emphasizing personal injury and criminal defense , announces the expansion of its services to Illinois with the opening of a new office in Evanston. The firm, led by distinguished attorney Bryce W. Powell, now maintains offices in Sandpoint, ID, Bozeman, MT, and the newly established location in Evanston at 1603 Orrington Avenue, Suite 600.

"Expanding our practice to Evanston represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide exceptional legal representation across multiple states," said Bryce W. Powell, founder and principal attorney.

"With nearly three decades of experience in both criminal defense and personal injury law, our team is well-positioned to serve the legal needs of Illinois residents with the same dedication and expertise that has defined our practice in Idaho and Montana."

The Evanston office will offer comprehensive legal services in the firm's core practice areas, including car accident claims, truck accident litigation, personal injury representation, criminal defense, DUI defense, and expungement proceedings. This full spectrum of services ensures that clients throughout Illinois can access the same high-caliber legal representation that has become synonymous with Powell Law Firm in Idaho and Montana.

Mr. Powell, recognized among America's Top 100 Attorneys® in both criminal defense and personal injury, brings substantial courtroom experience to Illinois. His career highlights include successfully representing a seriously injured survivor of one of the worst trucking accidents in Montana's history and handling numerous high-profile criminal cases. His work has been featured on major media outlets including Good Morning America, the Today Show, 60 Minutes, CNN, and in publications such as The New York Times and Chicago Tribune.

Licensed to practice in Idaho, Montana, and Illinois, Mr. Powell is also admitted to U.S. District Courts for the districts of Idaho and Montana, as well as Tribal Courts for the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of Montana. He served on the Idaho Supreme Court Criminal Rules Advisory Committee from 2014 to 2024.

