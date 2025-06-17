Perform Medical Launches Comprehensive Hormone Balancing Program For Men And Women In The Greater Charleston Area

Taylor Vaughan, MD, MBA

Kaley Morris, PA-C

SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Perform Medical , a premier wellness clinic serving the Lowcountry, proudly announces the launch of its advanced, personalized hormone balancing programs for both men and women. Under the clinical leadership of Taylor Vaughan, Medical Director, MBA, and Kaley Morris, Physician Assistant, the initiative offers an integrative, results-driven approach to correcting hormonal imbalances that impact health, vitality, and quality of life.At Perform Medical, the mission is clear: Reclaim Your Health, Hormone by Hormone. With the understanding that hormone shifts are a natural part of aging, the clinic empowers patients to stop merely enduring the symptoms and instead regain their energy, clarity, and confidence through customized hormone therapy.Why Hormone Balance MattersHormones govern nearly every system in the human body-from metabolism and mood to sexual health and mental clarity. When these powerful messengers fall out of sync, patients may experience symptoms such as:- Chronic fatigue and poor sleep- Weight gain and muscle loss- Mood swings, anxiety, and depression- Low libido and sexual dysfunction- Brain fog and poor concentration- Hot flashes and night sweatsWhether the imbalance stems from aging, menopause, andropause, or chronic stress, Perform Medical's team addresses the root causes with medical precision and compassionate care.Tailored Care for MenMen facing symptoms of low testosterone-such as reduced motivation, decreased muscle mass, erectile dysfunction, and mental fog-can benefit from Perform Medical's Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT). The clinic offers multiple delivery options, including bio-identical hormone pellets, injections, and fertility-preserving alternatives like Clomiphene or Enclomiphene.Each program begins with advanced hormone panel testing and includes ongoing lab monitoring to ensure optimal, long-lasting results. Estrogen blockers are also available to help manage potential side effects, ensuring that each plan is customized to the individual's goals and lifestyle.Empowering Women Through Every Life StageFor women navigating perimenopause, menopause, or postmenopause, Perform Medical delivers cutting-edge bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) to alleviate hot flashes, mood instability, low libido, and more. Led by Kaley Morris, PA-C, the women's program includes pellet therapy, topical hormone creams, and integrated wellness support to restore balance naturally and effectively.The clinic's BHRT pellets-plant-based and structurally identical to human hormones-offer long-term, steady-release dosing without the daily hassle of pills or creams. They are a preferred option for women seeking consistent relief and convenience.The Perform Medical DifferencePerform Medical stands out for its deep specialization in hormonal health, evidenced by:- Expert Clinicians: Board-certified providers with advanced training in hormone therapy- Individualized Care Plans: No cookie-cutter protocols-just precision medicine based on lab data and symptoms- Local Support: A patient-first approach rooted in the Charleston community- Whole-Body Wellness: Hormone therapy integrated with sexual wellness, medical weight loss, and functional health programsNow Serving the Greater Charleston AreaPerform Medical is currently welcoming patients from Summerville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, Isle of Palms, Sullivans Island, Kiawah Island, Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, and North Charleston.Is Hormone Therapy Right for You?If you've asked yourself questions like:-“Why am I tired all the time?”-“Is there a better way to handle menopause?”-“What can I do about brain fog and low libido?”-“Where can I get testosterone therapy in Charleston?”...it may be time to explore your hormonal health.To learn more or schedule their personalized hormone consultation, individuals can contact Perform Medical today at (843) 278-8474.About Perform MedicalPerform Medical is a functional wellness clinic based in Charleston, SC, specializing in hormone health, sexual wellness, regenerative medicine, and medical weight loss. Led by Dr. Taylor Vaughan and Kaley Morris, PA-C, the clinic is dedicated to restoring health through advanced diagnostics, evidence-based therapies, and compassionate care.

Taylor Vaughan, MD, MBA

Perform Medical

+1 843-278-8474

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.