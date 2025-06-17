Mycoprotein Products Market To Surpass USD 1.4 Billion By 2035, Growing At 5.9% CAGR
Mycoprotein Products Market
Analysis of Mycoprotein Products Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, KoreaMD, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global mycoprotein products market is estimated to be valued at USD 794.7 million in 2025 and forecast to surpass USD 1,409.9 million in 2035 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The global mycoprotein products market is witnessing sustained growth, driven by the increasing consumer shift toward sustainable, high-protein, and meat-alternative food sources. Mycoprotein, derived from filamentous fungi, offers a rich source of dietary fiber and complete protein, making it a popular choice among vegetarians, vegans, and flexitarians.
With growing awareness of environmental and health impacts linked to animal-based proteins, mycoprotein-based food innovations such as meat-free burgers, nuggets, sausages, and ready meals are gaining widespread appeal. Technological advancements in fermentation processes and clean-label formulations are further driving the product range and commercial scalability.
Key growth drivers include rising demand for meat substitutes, increasing investments in fungal protein R&D, and greater consumer inclination toward clean, ethical, and sustainable food choices. Regulatory approvals and ongoing product launches in retail and foodservice channels are expanding global market access and category acceptance.
For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:
Market Overview / Drivers
Rising concerns over climate change and the environmental footprint of livestock farming have significantly driven the shift toward alternative protein sources like mycoprotein. Demand is further supported by advancements in fermentation technology and clean-label product innovation. Regulatory support for alternative proteins across Europe and North America is also encouraging new product launches.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global mycoprotein products market is expected to reach US$ XX billion by 2033.
Meat substitutes remain the largest application segment, accounting for over XX% market share.
North America and Europe collectively hold a dominant market position, driven by early adoption of plant-based diets.
Online retail to emerge as a high-growth distribution channel, due to growing e-commerce in health foods.
Mycoprotein demand in Asia Pacific is projected to rise significantly as flexitarian diets gain popularity.
“As health-conscious consumers increasingly turn to sustainable, nutritious meat alternatives, mycoprotein is poised to become a mainstream protein source in the global food ecosystem,” says a Fact analyst.
Winning Strategy
Leading players are focusing on expanding their distribution networks, investing in marketing plant-based proteins as mainstream, and improving the sensory profile and flavor of mycoprotein products. Strategic partnerships with food service chains and plant-based brands are helping boost visibility and market penetration.
Notable Developments
In 2022, Quorn Foods launched new high-protein, gluten-free product lines in the U.S. and U.K. targeting sports nutrition and health-focused consumers.
Better Meat Co. collaborated with food processing giants to scale up fermentation-based mycoprotein production in North America.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact's report provides a detailed and unbiased analysis of the global mycoprotein products market, with historical demand data (2018–2022) and forecast insights (2023–2033).
It offers detailed segmentation on the basis of:
Product Type (Minced, Slices, Nuggets, Burgers, Others)
Application (Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Others)
Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Others)
Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, MEA)
Key Companies Profiled
Quorn Foods
MycoTechnology Inc.
The Better Meat Co.
Marlow Foods
Enough (3F Bio Ltd.)
Mycorena AB
Nature's Fynd
Tyson Foods Inc.
Beyond Meat Inc.
Industry News
In 2023, Nature's Fynd received regulatory approval in Europe to commercialize its fungi-based protein products, opening new growth avenues in the region.
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:
The cocoa powder market will be USD 3,720 million in 2025. Fact's research shows that the industry valuation will grow at 5.1% CAGR and reach USD 6,110 million by 2035
The global whiskey market is projected to expand steadily at a CAGR 6% value, during the forecast period 2022 to 2032. In the year 2022, the market size is projected to expand and gain a global market valuation of US$ 62 Billion. Considering this increasing growth and the booming demand in the global market, the whiskey market is expected to reach US$ 110 Billion by 2032.
About Fact:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.
Contact:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Sales Team: ...
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog
S. N. Jha
Fact
+ +1 628-251-1583
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment