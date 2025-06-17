Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan Will Empower Tribals: MP Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 17 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Tuesday said that the 'Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan' scheme will have a crucial role to play in empowering the tribal communities across the country.

Highlighting the key features and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision through this initiative, Patel called it a historic step towards tribal empowerment and inclusive development.

"The government is making dedicated efforts to ensure that those tribal citizens who have so far been deprived of government schemes, services, and facilities receive their due benefits," said the Governor while addressing a camp organised under the 'Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan' in Sehore district's Jholiapur.

Patel further noted that 18 ministries of the Central government are conducting the campaign in a coordinated manner.

"Several schemes, including PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, and NRLM, are being implemented for the welfare of needy citizens," he added.

The Governor also emphasised that the campaign would achieve its true purpose only when all of us work together to make it a success. He appealed for a collective effort from society to make the campaign a success and achieve its main purpose.

"A collective responsibility of society to encourage and assist members of the tribal community in attending the camps organised under the campaign and availing the benefits of these schemes and services," Patel said.

Patel also visited the exhibitions organised by various departments at the state-level camp and flagged off a Prachar Rath to promote the Dharti Aaba Abhiyan.

Notably, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has rolled out a large-scale outreach campaign for the implementation of its welfare schemes in over 500 districts of the country, aiming to cover 1 lakh tribal dominated villages and habitations.