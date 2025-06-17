MP: Congress Workers Clash During 'Sangathan Srijan' Meeting In Bhopal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 17 (IANS) In an embarrassing situation, Congress in Madhya Pradesh witnessed an ugly clash during a crucial meeting in Bhopal on Tuesday, during the party's Organisation Creation Campaign.

Sources told IANS that the incident occurred outside a hotel in Bhopal during a meeting organised under the Congress's ongoing 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' (Organisation Creation Campaign).

AICC appointed observers, and some senior Congress leaders from the state unit were busy in the meeting inside a restaurant, while the party workers gathered outside indulged in a fight.

One faction involved in the clash is said to be the supporters of Congress MLA Arif Masood, while the other group supported another party leader, Sajid Ali.

Sources said that during the meeting, AICC observer Yashomati Thakur and other state observers were discussing with Bhopal district Congress workers. The actual reason for the clash is yet to be known.

They said that the local area police have been informed about the incident.

Videos of the incident, showing members hurling abusive language and attacking one another, have gone viral on social media.

Responding to this ugly fight, the BJP took a jibe at Congress, questioning the party's indiscipline. "Now we understand why Congress believes in maar-peet ki bat, not man ki baat. (Congress workers believe in clash and not in communication)," MP BJP media in-charge, Ashish Agrawal, wrote on X.

The ongoing 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan was launched by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Bhopal on June 3.

Congress has appointed 61 observers, who are visiting different districts of Madhya Pradesh to assess the party's strength. These observers are a mix of senior and younger leaders of Congress, including former ministers, MLAs, and MPs from different states. They are camping in districts assigned to them and meeting the party district workers. They are also tasked to find out potential candidates for block and district presidents of the Congress to set up a new and energetic cadre to take on the ruling BJP.