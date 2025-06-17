PM Modi Meets 'Friend' French President Macron At G7 Summit

MENAFN - IANS) Kananaskis (Canada), June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "he was delighted to interact with 'friend'" and French President Emmanuel Macron at the sidelines of G7 Summit here on Tuesday.

Highlighting the strong ties between India and France, PM Modi on his official X account said: "It's always a delight to interact with my friend, President Emmanuel Macron and exchange perspectives on a wide range of issues. India and France will keep working closely for the betterment of our planet. @EmmanuelMacron."

In April this year, after the heinous Pahalgam terror attack, Macron on June 12 dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that France stands firmly with India and its people in this hour of grief.

Macron also said that France will stand together with its allies and would continue the fight against terrorism wherever necessary.

"I have just spoken to my counterpart Narendra Modi about the cowardly terrorist attack on Tuesday, which resulted in the tragic death of dozens of innocent civilians. France stands firmly with India and its people in this hour of grief. France, together with its allies, will continue the fight against terrorism wherever necessary," the French President had posted on X.

The meeting with Macron was one among several high-level bilateral engagements undertaken by PM Modi at the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, where he met with leaders from Mexico, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, France and Canada, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening global partnerships.

India and France have completed 25 years of strategic partnership and India's relations with France are rooted in deep trust and commitment.

PM Modi had earlier met UK PM Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 Summit on Tuesday.

PM Modi had in a post on X said: "An exceptional conversation with Prime Minister Keir Starmer! India and UK ties are getting stronger, reflecting in the ground we've covered in areas like trade and commerce. We will keep working together to add even more momentum to this wonderful friendship. @Keir_Starmer."

In another post on X, he also said: "South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung and I had a very good meeting in Canada. India and the Republic of Korea seek to work together in sectors like commerce, investment, technology, green hydrogen, shipbuilding and more. @Jaemyung_Lee."

Earlier, in a post on X, PM Modi had said: "Delighted to hold talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. India and Germany are close friends, connected by shared values. This year we mark 25 years of our Strategic Partnership. We discussed how to work even more closely in areas like IT, manufacturing, semiconductors, sustainability, research and innovation. Chancellor Merz and I also had discussions on deepening defence and security linkages. We will keep working together in areas like counter terrorism and striking down on terror financing.@bundeskanzler."

The Indian Prime Minister in another X post said: "Had a very good meeting with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. Personally congratulated her on her historic electoral win, becoming the first female Mexican President in two centuries. We both see immense potential in India-Mexico ties growing even stronger in the times to come, especially in sectors like agriculture, semiconductors, critical minerals, healthcare and more. We also talked about ways to enhance people-to-people ties. @Claudiashein."

PM Modi also met the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Australian PM Anthony Albanese separately on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here after being welcomed and received by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday.