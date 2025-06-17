Futuresec Summit'25 To Tackle AI, Digital Trust, And Cyber Resilience In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) As cybersecurity continues to climb to the top of boardroom agendas, the spotlight now turns to FutureSec Summit'25, taking place in Dubai on June 25. The summit returns at a time when the stakes have never been higher, and the need for cross-sector collaboration, innovation, and ethical vigilance has never been more urgent.

Under the unifying theme“Innovation, Resilience & Ethical Vigilance,” this year's summit promises to do more than just talk about the future of cybersecurity-it's here to help shape it.

At the summit, Khaleej Times will unveil for the first time, the UAE's Cybersecurity Leaders of the Year 2025-a recognition of individuals who are strengthening the nation's cyber resilience. It's an opportunity to proudly spotlight the heroes securing our digital future.

Set against this backdrop of action and recognition, FutureSec will kick off with a dynamic agenda. From the moment the doors open, the summit will spotlight the UAE's cybersecurity vision and its commitment to cross-sector collaboration – a compelling start, setting the stage for a day dedicated to foresight, preparedness, and shared responsibility.

The agenda wastes no time delving into the most pressing realities of our digital era. One of the opening segments will unpack how cyber threats have evolved over the past five years-offering not just a history lesson, but a tactical map for navigating the future. It's a deep dive into adversary tactics and defense innovations that will shape the years to come.

Another standout session will tackle the increasingly blurred lines between truth and digital deception. In a world of deepfakes and biometric hacks, this discussion on digital identity management becomes not just relevant but essential. Layered with legal, ethical, and technological perspectives, it challenges attendees to rethink security in an AI-driven world.

But FutureSec is more than panels and presentations-it's a movement. The summit places a powerful spotlight on diverse leadership in cybersecurity, including a dedicated Power Talk featuring women who are redefining cyber leadership. It's a bold, inclusive step forward that underscores the summit's commitment to equity and excellence.

Ethics will also be central to the agenda, with a session that explores how human behaviour intersects with cybersecurity. Attendees will engage with the nuanced challenges of social engineering, AI decision-making, and the cultivation of a responsible cyber culture.

Cloud security, one of the most complex terrains in enterprise IT, will be addressed in a high-impact talk on managing threats in hybrid and multi-cloud ecosystems. A must-attend for those navigating sprawling digital infrastructures.

And nestled in the luxurious setting of one of Dubai's premier venues, the event aims to offer more than insight. It provides an environment designed to foster reflection, meaningful networking, and forward-thinking collaboration.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated elements of the day is the live cyber crisis simulation-a rare, hands-on experience that thrusts participants into the heart of a major cyber incident. It's an immersive finale that drives home a key message: resilience is built not in theory, but in action.

FutureSec Summit'25 will close with a sharper view of what's next, and who's leading the way.

