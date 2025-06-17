Ministry Of Economy Launches Summer Hospitality Camp 2025 To Build National Capabilities In The Hospitality Sector

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) In the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, the Ministry of Economy launched the 'Summer Hospitality Camp 2025'. The comprehensive training program places students in real-world hospitality settings such as hotels and tourism facilities to enhance national tourism capabilities, supporting broader efforts to develop human capital in the UAE's tourism and hospitality sectors. The initiative aligns with the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 and is being implemented in strategic partnership with academic institutions, tourism and hospitality companies, and leading hospitality providers across the country.

The launch event was attended by H.E. Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General elect of the United Nations World Tourism Organization for the 2026–2029 term, it was also attended by nearly 100 people representing the country's hospitality sector, along with student leaders, and industry professionals.

Speaking at the event, H.E. Bin Touq emphasized that tourism has become a key driver of sustainable development and economic competitiveness, thanks to the vision and support of the UAE's wise leadership. Pointing out the sector's outstanding performance, he highlighted the importance of preparing leaders and developing national capabilities across tourism-related activities to ensure sustainable growth and enhance the sector's contribution to economic and social development. The Ministry of Economy works closely with government and private sector partners to achieve this strategic objective.

H.E. added:“The Summer Hospitality Camp is an investment in our young Emiratis, designed to equip them with the skills and training needed to thrive in the tourism sector. It reflects our commitment to increasing local participation in this vital industry and aligns with our vision for a dynamic tourism future led by capable Emirati talent. Through this initiative, we are preparing the next generation of leaders and innovators who will enrich the visitor experience in the UAE and serve as true ambassadors of our authentic Emirati identity and globally recognized hospitality.”

H.E. Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais emphasized that the camp marks a significant step forward in building national capacity within the tourism sector. She noted that the program plays a vital role in developing human capital and cultivating world-class expertise through hands-on experience across various tourism and hospitality fields in the UAE. This model, she explained, aligns with global trends that position tourism as a key driver of economic and social development, advancing progress by building capabilities, attracting talent, and fostering innovation and sustainability.

The Summer Hospitality Camp enhances Emiratization in the tourism sector by empowering country's youth and bridging the gap between university degrees and the labor market. It equips participants with practical experience and personal skills prior to entering the workforce. The program also focuses on building leadership qualities, teamwork spirit, and a culture of service excellence, while offering specialized hands-on training. The initiative will enable students to explore sustainable, long-term career pathways that align with global tourism growth and adhere to the highest international standards, further empowering youth to play an active and influential role in shaping the future economy.

Organized in partnership with 35 hotel and tourism establishments across the UAE, the camp targets UAE nationals and residents aged 15 to 22, including high school and university students. It offers five specialized tracks: Hotels, Culinary Arts, Hospitality, Food Services, and Event Management. Programs will run from two to four weeks depending on the track, and include field training, mentorship sessions, site visits, and interactive workshops. Participants will receive accredited participation certificates. Students interested in joining can register at: The application period for the program will close at the end of June 2025.