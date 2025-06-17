Orca Announces Results Of The Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Percentage of Votes Cast at the Meeting (%)
|Class
|For
|Against
|A
|100%
|0%
|B
|99.64%
|0.36%
2. Election of Directors
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Orca to serve until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed or elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Percentage of Votes Cast at the Meeting (%)
|Name of Nominee
|Class
|For
|Withheld
|David Ross
| A
B
| 100%
99.51%
| 0%
0.49%
|Jay Lyons
| A
B
| 100%
99.13%
| 0%
0.87%
|Linda Beal
| A
B
| 100%
99.36%
| 0%
0.64%
|Dr. Frannie Léautier
| A
B
| 100%
99.36%
| 0%
0.64%
|Lisa Mitchell
| A
B
| 100%
99.13%
| 0%
0.87%
3. Appointment of Auditors
By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|Percentage of Votes Cast at the Meeting (%)
|Class
|For
|Withheld
|A
|100%
|0%
|B
|99.93%
|0.07%
About Orca Energy Group Inc.
Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.CONTACT: For further information please contact: Jay Lyons ... +44 (0)20 8434 2754 Lisa Mitchell ... +44 (0)20 8434 2754 For media enquiries: Celicourt (PR) Mark Antelme Jimmy Lea ... +44 (0)20 8434 2754
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment