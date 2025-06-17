Annual Financial Report
| Share Class
|Audited NAV p per share 28/02/25
|Unaudited NAV p per share 31/8/24
|Change in NAV %
|OT1
|36.6
|46.8
|-22%
|OT2
|15.2
|18.9
|-20%
|OT3
|15.1
|22.9
|-34%
|OT4
|19.8
|21.2
|-7%
The Annual Report contains the notice of the Annual General Meeting. The Company's AGM will be held on 7 October 2025 at 2 pm at the Magdalen Centre, Oxford Science Park, Oxford OX4 4GA.
Shareholders who would like to attend are invited to notify us on ...
At 28 February 2025, the Company's issued share capital was 27,844,888 shares. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 27,844,888. This figure of 27,844,888 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Lucius Cary
01865 784466
OT2 2025 ANNUAL REPORT SIGNED
