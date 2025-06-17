Precision Neuroscience Named To Fast Company's World Changing Ideas And Inc.'S Best Workplaces Lists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Awards recognize innovation in healthcare technology and excellence in workplace culture

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision), a leader in brain–computer interface (BCI) technology, has been named to two prestigious lists: Fast Company's World Changing Ideas and Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces .

Fast Company recognized Precision for its Layer 7 Cortical Interface, a high-resolution electrode array that forms the core of its BCI system. The device is designed to help people with paralysis caused by conditions such as stroke, spinal cord injury, and ALS. Recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) , the Layer 7 Cortical Interface can record, monitor, and stimulate electrical activity on the brain's surface. It is designed to be implanted using a minimally invasive technique and to avoid damage to brain tissue, instead conforming gently to the surface of the brain. When used as part of Precision's full BCI system, it will enable users to control digital devices-such as computers and smartphones-using only their thoughts.

The Fast Company list honors companies developing bold, scalable solutions to major global challenges. A panel of editors and reporters evaluated more than 1,500 entries based on impact and potential to improve society.“The World Changing Ideas Awards have always been about showcasing the art of the possible,” Fast Company's editor-in-chief, Brendan Vaughan, said.“We're proud to recognize the organizations and leaders that are making meaningful progress on the biggest issues of our time.”

Inc.'s 2025 Best Workplaces list highlights companies with outstanding workplace culture. The selection process included an audit of benefits and an employee survey by Quantum Workplace, evaluating management, perks, professional growth, and overall satisfaction.

Michael Mager, Precision's co-founder and CEO, said, "We're proud to be recognized both for the impact of our technology and the culture we're building. In the past year, we've advanced our clinical work-testing our device in more than 40 patients to date-received our first FDA clearance, and grown our team, adding extraordinary talent across science, engineering, and operations. Our mission is ambitious-and it's made possible by the people here who are determined to bring this life-changing technology to those who need it."

