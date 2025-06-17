(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 17 June 2025 Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 2138002COY2EXJDHWB30 1st Quarter Results Oxford Technology 2 VCT Plc presents its quarterly update for the 3 month period ending 31 May 2025. The Directors have reviewed the valuation of its entire portfolio as at that date. The unaudited net asset value (NAV) per share for each Class (as at 31 May 2025) were included in the Annual Report for the year ended 28 February 2025 released earlier today and are shown in the table below, together with other associated data:

Unaudited NAV

p per share 31/05/25 Audited NAV p per share 28/02/25 Change in NAV % Cumulative Dividends

p per share

to 31/05/25 Total NAV Return

p per share Shares in Issue Share Class OT1 37.7 36.6 3.1% 55.0 92.7 5,431,655 OT2 15.8 15.2 4.1% 22.5 38.3 5,331,889 OT3 15.0 15.1 -0.3% 42.0 57.0 6,254,596 OT4 18.3 19.8 -7.6% 48.0 66.3 10,826,748





The NAVs incorporate bid prices of Arecor Therapeutics plc of 42p (a reduction of 6p since 28 February 2025) and Scancell Holdings Plc of 9.5p (an increase of 1.4p). The Directors have also reviewed the carrying costs of the unquoted investments and these remain unchanged from their values at 28 February 2025, apart from the impact of the recent investment in ImmunoBiology Limited (“ImmBio”).

Shareholders are reminded that the Chairman's statement in the Company's 2025 Annual Financial Statements (“2025 Annual Report”) included details of how each Share Class's net asset value per share changes with movements in the share prices of the Company's primary AIM investments.

No dividends were paid during the period under review. As indicated in the 2025 Annual Report, a total of £40,000 was invested by the Company in ImmBio in the period (OT2 Share Class: £30,000 and OT3 Share Class: £10,000). The holding in Mirriad Advertising Plc, which had negligible value, has been disposed of (OT4 Share Class only). No other shares were bought nor sold in any the portfolio companies in any of the four Share Classes.

The Directors are not aware of any other events or transactions which have taken place between 31 May 2025 and the publication of this statement which have had a material effect on the financial position of the Company.

At 31 May 2025, the Company's issued share capital by Share Class is shown in the table above. The Company holds no shares in treasury and the total voting rights in the Company are 27,844,888. This figure of 27,844,888 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

