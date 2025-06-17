MICROSHIFT's NEW LOOK REPRESENTS A BOLD VISION FOR THE FUTURE
Beyond the rebranding, Microshift is excited to break ground on a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Taichung, Taiwan. This 100% energy self-sufficient factory is 23 thousand square meters, allowing Microshift to further invest in its people and technologies. An advanced five-story storage system further streamlines the production of drivetrain components. From engineering and testing to manufacturing and logistics, each sector will be optimized to deliver better products to serve our customers.
In addition to driving innovation and performance, sustainability is also a top focus for our team. In 2022 and March 2025, Microshift was certified for ISO 14064 and ISO 14067. This means we have established approved methodologies to measure our carbon footprint from our products to our operations. From here, we are excited to further improve our products for our customers in a sustainable fashion.
The new visual identity and technological capabilities mark the beginning of Microshift's new chapter. We cannot wait to bring a new level of performance, innovation, and sustainability to more riders around the world.
