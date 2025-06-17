SUMMER ON THE ISLE WITH FOUR SEASONS RESORTS LANAI

Lanai Ocean Theatre Debuts Summer Concert Series

LANAI CITY, Hawaii, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For a summer Hawaiian getaway filled with activities, live music, special culinary events , cultural workshops, island activities and more, look no further than Lanai. Guests can choose the oceanfront Four Seasons Resort Lanai or stay upcountry at the adults-only Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort, surrounded by hills and lush gardens, as home base to an island of adventure. Guests can choose from a selection of complimentary island activities to experience each day to enhance every stay. And with round-trip charter service from Honolulu on Lanai Air included in all bookings, families and friends can enjoy a seamless Hawaiian adventure.*

This summer, music takes the stage with Lanai Ocean Theatre Presents , a live concert series at the 600-seat open air amphitheatre overlooking Hulopoe Bay, seamlessly integrated with the lush botanical gardens and art, including Anish Kapoor's Tall Tree and the Eye, 2016.

FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND

Lanai Ocean Theatre Presents – July 4, 2025 : The Green meld their Hawaiian roots with the sounds of reggae, connecting fans worldwide to the essence of their unique music and the enduring spirit of Aloha. Guests of Four Seasons Resorts Lanai enjoy complimentary admission to the evening concert.

Live Music - July 4 and 5, 2025 : Ease into the weekend with live music and libations in the lower lobby with JRoQ and Melaniie and Sienna.

Birdies, Beers and Burgers – July 4, 2025 : Hit with the pros at the driving range at Manele Golf Course and enjoy a casual lunch. Complimentary clubs and balls available for all ages.

Polymer Clay Flower Workshop- July 5, 2025: Learn how to craft beautiful Hawaiian flowers in this unique session with Alia Vellina, owner of Moani's Creations.

Pineapple Festival at Dole Park – July 5, 2025: Hosted by the Lanai Community Association, the festival began in 1993, following the last pineapple crop harvested on the island. Live entertainment, games, craft stalls, food and retail booths, culminating with a special drone show.

Culture Day – July 6, 2025: Delve into history and heritage with the Love Lanai Cultural Team, in a series of workshops along with musical guest Johnny Helm, playing his acoustic folk rock.

World Chocolate Day – July 7, 2025 : Executive Pasty Chef Bruce Trouyet guides guests through the chocolate making process, complete with a tasting, recipes and a parting gift.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Lanai Ocean Theatre Presents – August 30, 2025: Founded in Somerville, Massachusetts - Guster has made a career of creating enduring songs like "Amsterdam," "Satellite," and "Do You Love Me." In addition to their work in Guster, singer Ryan Miller scores films and TV shows. Guitarist and singer Adam Gardner runs REVERB, a non-profit dedicated to environmentally-friendly touring. Multi-instrumentalist Luke Reynolds writes and collaborates with artists like Regina Spektor, Sharon Van Etten, and Neko Case. Guster's newest album, Ooh La La, was released in 2024. Guests of Four Seasons Resorts Lanai enjoy complimentary concert admission.

Live Music – Enjoy live music and bites in the lower lobby at Four Seasons Resort Lanai. Jasmine Nicole performs August 29th, Sierra Lucia on August 30th with LCEP August 31st rounding out the weekend.

Opus One Winemaker's Dinner – August 29, 2025: Enjoy a special private dinner at the cliffside Views at Manele Golf Course. Live entertainment by a violin and cello string duo will enhance the evening.

Sensei High Tea – August 30, 2025 : At the adults-only Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort, guests can enjoy a curated flight of five teas along with culinary delights in a Saturday afternoon tea service, complete with a sweet masterpiece to go.

Salt + Sol workshops : Learn the art of candle making August 30th and to craft a salt + sugar scrub August 31st at Four Seasons Resort Lanai with Michelle Mitchell, owner of Salt + Sol Co.

Brunch with Guest Chef at VIEWS – Sunday, August 31, 2025 : Enjoy brunch at Manele Golf Course with a special guest chef, accompanied by live music by Sierra Lucia.

Labor Day Brunch – September 1, 2025: Savour a special brunch menu to start the day.

Queen Liliuokalani Day – September 1, 2025: Lydia Liliʻu Loloku Waiania Kamakaʻeha (1838–1917) was the Hawaiian Kingdom's only reigning queen and last monarch before the overthrow of the sovereign state, later annexed by the United States in 1898. The Resort will host complimentary workshops and music in the Lower Lobby.

The activity calendar is online or find it in the FSMobile app along with resort and restaurant information and chat with team.

Guests who want to discover the island for themselves can explore offers here . For more information, or to make a reservation, visit your travel professional or visit fourseasons/lanai .

*Air inclusion available for bookings through December 31, 2026. Activities include horseback rides, Lanai Adventure Park, guided sunrise hike, archery, clay shooting and more.

The island of Lanai is home to two award-winning Hawaiian resorts. The AAA Five Diamond, Forbes Five Star Four Seasons Resort Lanai features 213 guest rooms in a series of low-rise buildings spread along the Pacific coastline, providing a private residential experience. The Resort offers dining including NOBU LANAI, championship golf and tennis, a kids club, beach and pool, spa and wellness classes, an on-site observatory and luxury retail boutiques. Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort offers an ideal adults-only setting to commit to personal wellness and help guests learn daily practices to live longer, healthier lives. Dine at Sensei by Nobu, enjoy a variety of complimentary fitness and wellness classes, luxuriate in private spa hale with a range of therapeutic treatments or delve deeper into paths that align with intentions with a trained team of Sensei Guides and practitioners who hold degrees in their respective fields. Love Lanai programming connects guests of both resorts with classes and activities to deepen understanding of the island's rich history and culture.

