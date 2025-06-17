Airport Digitalization Market Size To Grow By USD 14.79 Billion 2031 8.5% CAGR

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global airport digitalization market is observing healthy growth owing to rising air traffic and passenger expectations, and security and regulatory compliance requirements.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. During the course of the research study, various leading industry experts, global sales managers, key opinion leaders, and industry veterans shared their valuable and critical insights about global and regional trends related to the airport digitalization market.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The airport digitalization market is expected to reach US$ 7.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 14.79 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2031. The rapid adoption of e-commerce platforms, constant need to transport temperature-sensitive products; sustainable aviation and green logistics solutions; infrastructure development and airport expansion; express and time-definite delivery services; perishable goods and fresh food transportation, and pharmaceutical & healthcare product transportation are some of the major factors pushing the growth of airport digitalization market across different regions.Rising Air Traffic and Passenger Expectations: The global surge in air travel demand is one of the primary drivers of airport digitalization. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), in April 2024, total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), was up 8.0% compared to April 2024. Total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), was up 6.5% year-on-year. Such rise will be requiring significant infrastructural and operational enhancements. Traditional airport systems, often plagued by manual inefficiencies and capacity bottlenecks, are no longer adequate to handle such volumes. Digitalization provides the tools to scale airport operations efficiently. Technologies such as biometric identification, e-gates, and automated check-in systems streamline passenger processing, reducing long queues and improving the overall customer experience. Moreover, increased air traffic places pressure on airport authorities to manage operational efficiency. AI-driven predictive analytics can help airports forecast passenger flow, optimize staffing, and allocate resources dynamically. As demand rises, so does the need for scalability and flexibility, which digital systems inherently provide. This demand for enhanced efficiency, passenger satisfaction, and scalability underpins the aggressive digital transformation initiatives seen at major global airports such as Heathrow, Changi, and Schiphol.Security and Regulatory Compliance Requirements: Airports operate in a high-security environment, subject to complex national and international regulations. Security protocols have intensified significantly, and digital technologies are now seen as indispensable in maintaining compliance and enhancing threat detection. Advanced digital tools, including biometric identification, facial recognition, and behavior monitoring systems, help airports meet stringent security regulations while minimizing passenger inconvenience. For example, U.S. airports under the TSA PreCheck program use digital identity verification to expedite security processes while maintaining safety. Cybersecurity has also become a top priority. As airports integrate more digital touchpoints, from smart kiosks to IoT-based baggage handling, they become more vulnerable to cyber threats. Digitalization must therefore include robust cybersecurity frameworks compliant with standards like ISO/IEC 27001 and the EU's NIS2 directive.Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation



Based on product type, the airport digitalization market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By application, the market is segmented into asset management and maintenance, cargo and freight management, passenger experience management, operations and workflow management, security and surveillance, and others. The passenger experience management segment held a significant share of the market in 2024.

Based on deployment mode, the airport digitalization market is segmented into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. The on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2024. Based on end use, the airport digitalization market is segmented into commercial airports and military airports. The commercial airports segment held the largest market share in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the airport digitalization market are Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens AG, SAP SE, T-Systems International GmbH, Wipro Limited, Daifuku Co., Ltd., SITA, Indra Sistemas S.A among others. Trending Topics: Global airport digitalization market, air freight market size, airport digitalization market forecast 2025, air digitalization industry analysis, smart airport Market, airport digitalization market valuation, biometric authentication, digital transformation air freight, supply chain optimization, aviation cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) in aviation, passenger experience management, air cargo digitalization etc.

Global Headlines on Airport digitalization market



Kochi airport embarks on major digital shift

Norway's airports to undergo major digital transformation

GMR Airports introduces an AI-powered digital twin at Hyderabad Airport IATA released data for April 2025 global passenger demand for air travel

Conclusion

The global airport digitalization market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America accounts for the largest market share in 2024. The APAC region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR. The Asia Pacific airport digitalization market is undergoing substantial transformation, driven by increasing air passenger traffic, rising demand for operational efficiency, and significant investments in advanced technologies. Countries across the region are prioritizing digital infrastructure development within the aviation sector to meet evolving passenger expectations and to enhance the competitiveness of their airport operations.

A noteworthy development occurred in December 2024, when India's aviation sector marked a major milestone with the launch of the nation's first AI-powered airport digital twin at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. Developed by GMR Airports, this advanced digital twin platform is complemented by the implementation of a next-generation Airport Predictive Operation Centre (APOC). This integrated system enables real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and dynamic resource management, setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency, safety, and passenger service excellence in the region.

Across Asia Pacific, airports are increasingly adopting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), biometrics, and cloud-based solutions to streamline processes including check-in, security screening, baggage handling, and airside operations. These initiatives are further supported by public-private partnerships and national aviation modernization strategies. Consequently, the region is poised to be a key contributor to the global airport digitalization market's growth trajectory in the coming years.

