Really Great Reading Expands To Michigan

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading science of reading innovator Really Great Reading is excited to announce it has been included on the Michigan Department of Education's official list of approved Tier 1 literacy programs, continuing a growth trajectory that reflects the trust and reliability of the company's years of experience in evidence-based instruction.

Really Great Reading is dedicated to improving reading outcomes for students by developing materials that align with the latest research and educational standards. It offers foundational literacy products for students in grades K-3 along with supplemental educational curriculum and propriety materials that include instruction, assessment and professional development, all of which help educators align daily practices with evidence-based reading methods.

"Our programs are rooted in the science of reading, which mirrors Michigan's emphasis on evidence-based instruction," Amy Vanden Boogart, Vice President of Curriculum Products and Services, said. "These partnerships are important because they open new opportunities for all students, whether they're proficient readers or struggling readers. We know the lifelong challenges that can develop when reading skills fall behind. We're excited to be part of Michigan's education offerings so we can reach more students. That is what inspires us."

Being placed on the list of offerings means school districts across Michigan can begin using Really Great Reading's Tier 1 curriculum and professional development products with full confidence. Ongoing coaching and implementation support are available to ensure district-wide success. Of the new curriculum offerings added recently to Michigan's approved list, Really Great Reading ranked No. 2 out of 11.

"We have been impressed with Really Great Reading and its effectiveness with students in our district," said Nancy Schulz , Director of Professional Development and School Improvement for Wayne-Westland Community School District in Westland, Mich. "The data shows it works not only for our students, but for our teachers as well. The products are easy to use, hands-on and engaging."

The study and science of reading over several decades has led educators and experts to better understand what works with all kinds of students. Really Great Reading, founded 20 years ago by Scott DeSimone , includes a defined scope and sequence for letter recognition, phonemic awareness and phonics instruction. As this year's National Assessment of Educational Progress results demonstrated, millions of children fall behind in reading each year, which can lead to reduced lifetime earnings, higher dropout rates, poor workforce readiness and increased economic inequality.

"We know how to teach reading effectively," DeSimone said. "To move the needle, we must ensure every teacher as the right training, provide diagnostic tools to identify and address gaps, and support our older students with proven approaches."

