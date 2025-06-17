$10 Million Judgment Against SIG SAUER's P320 Vacated In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

SIG SAUER has now had 17 Separate P320-related cases dismissed

NEWINGTON, N.H., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas judge vacated a $10,000,000 judgment against SIG SAUER Inc. The erroneous judgment for punitive damages was entered by a Philadelphia jury in a case where the plaintiff argued his pistol was defective because it did not have a manual safety or tabbed trigger and that the holster was defective allowing access to the trigger. However, during the course of the trial, the plaintiff agreed the trigger on his P320 pistol was pulled fully rearward with at least seven pounds of force. The P320 pistol is designed to only discharge when the trigger is pulled, which is exactly what happened in this case.

In moving for the $10,000,000 punitive damages judgment to be vacated, SIG SAUER presented evidence of vigorous quality control and testing of its pistols and unique patented safety feature, which eliminated the need to pull the trigger to disassemble the pistol. SIG SAUER's evidence counters the plaintiff's claim that his P320 was defective due to the lack of manual safety or tabbed trigger.

"We believe Judge Damaris Garcia properly struck punitive damages in this case after review of the evidence presented at trial. We are pleased to see her do the right thing in accurately applying the law to the facts," says Kristen Dennison, lead trial counsel for SIG SAUER Inc. in the Philadelphia matter and partner at Littleton, Joyce, Ughetta & Kelly, LLP.

SIG SAUER has had seventeen (17) separate P320-related cases dismissed and will be pursuing dismissal of the remaining $1,000,000 judgment in the Philadelphia case. For more information, please visit , a dedicated website for promoting accurate information about the P320.

