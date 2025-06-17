Fleetrite Introduces Industry-Leading 18-Month Warranty

Each Fleetrite part is engineered to meet or exceed original equipment manufacturer (OEM) standards and is now backed by an industry-leading warranty. Parts purchased on or after April 1, 2025, at any International® dealership, IC Bus® dealership, Love's and Speedco Travel Stop, or Fleetrite store in the U.S. or Canada, come with a minimum 18-month, unlimited mileage warranty**.

"We are thrilled to announce an extension of our parts warranty from 12 to 18 months," said Fabio Souza, executive vice president, Service Solutions, International*. "This change reflects our unwavering commitment to quality and reliability, ensuring our customers receive the best possible support for their fleet needs. This longer warranty period is a testament to International's commitment to providing an unrivaled customer experience."

If a Fleetrite part fails due to defects in material or quality, it will be replaced free of charge by any authorized dealer location. If the part was installed by an authorized dealer location, both the replacement part and labor to install it will be covered. If the part was not installed by an authorized location, only the replacement part will be covered.

Customers across the U.S. and Canada can find anything from brakes and filters to batteries and shock absorbers or any of the more than 60 unique products available at more than 700 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Customers can also shop online through RepairLinkShop .

In addition to the change in the standard warranty, the Fleet Charge® program is offering 2% credit back on Fleetrite purchases for select customers from April 1 to December 31, 2025. Eligible purchases can be made through RepairLink, International or IC Bus dealers, Fleetrite stores, or participating Loves or Speedco Travel Stop locations. Visit FleetCharge for more information.

"In addition to reliable parts and guaranteed pricing, we're excited to offer this 2% account credit incentive that customers can put back into their businesses," added Souza.

For more information or to find a Fleetrite dealer near you visit Fleetrite .

Based in Lisle, Illinois, International Motors, LLC* creates solutions that deliver greater uptime and productivity to our customers throughout the full operation of our commercial vehicles. We build International® trucks and engines and IC BusTM school and commercial buses that are as tough and smart as the people who drive them. We also develop Fleetrite® aftermarket parts. In everything we do, our vision is to accelerate the impact of sustainable mobility to create the cleaner, safer world we all deserve. As of 2021, we joined Scania, MAN and Volkswagen Truck & Bus in the TRATON GROUP, a global champion of the truck and transport services industry. To learn more, visit .

*International Motors, LLC is d/b/a International Motors USA LLC in Illinois and Ohio.

**Some exceptions may apply.

