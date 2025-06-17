Linc Housing Celebrates Milestone Of 100 Affordable Housing Communities In California With The Corners At Belmont
Linc Housing will transform two, formerly vacant, city-owned lots in downtown Belmont into much-needed affordable housing for San Mateo County. When complete, The Corners at Belmont will provide 18 one-bedroom, 9 two-bedroom, and 10 three-bedroom apartment homes for low-income households. The 18 one-bedroom apartments will be for individuals who were formerly unhoused, each supported by a Section 8 project-based voucher from the San Mateo County Housing Authority. Onsite amenities will include a community room, outdoor courtyard, community garden, bicycle storage, and convenient access to public transportation, shopping, and services.
"The County is proud to have partnered with Linc Housing and the City of Belmont on The Corners to bring beautiful and dignified homes to dozens of families and individuals," said San Mateo County Supervisor Noelia Corzo. "It isn't easy to build housing, let alone affordable housing, in this economic climate. But this is the time when we need it the most."
Linc was selected as the lead developer following a competitive RFP process and worked closely with the city's planning and public works teams on the design of the community. The community, consisting of two five-story buildings, integrates sustainable and efficient design elements throughout, such as photovoltaics, dual-paned windows, energy-efficient appliances, lighting, and HVAC systems, and design features that take advantage of natural light and passive cooling. Water usage is maximized inside and out through low-flow fixtures, drought-tolerant landscaping, hardscape designed to aid water infiltration, and special features such as bioswales.
"These new homes will give working families and people who have experienced homelessness the housing stability they need to thrive," said City of Belmont Mayor Julia Mates. "We donated this city-owned land for a purpose that reflects our shared values and partnered with Linc Housing to build something that truly serves our community - a place where everyone has the chance to live with dignity. This new apartment community reflects our city's commitment to housing solutions that lift people up and create opportunity."
Funding for the development comes from a variety of sources, including multiple funding sources within the County of San Mateo (Measure K, ARPA, HOME and CDBG), loans from the City of Belmont and Housing Trust of Silicon Valley, a construction loan from Bank of America, a permanent loan from California Community Reinvestment Corporation, and tax credit equity from the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee and investor Bank of America.
The buildings, due to be completed in late summer or early fall 2026, were designed by Torit Gallas & Partners, and the general contractor is Precision General Commercial Contractors. The 18 homes for people transitioning out of homelessness will be referred by Health Plan of San Mateo, while the remaining units will be leased via a lottery process.
About Linc Housing
Linc Housing, one of California's leading nonprofit developers of affordable housing, is committed to building communities and strengthening neighborhoods for underserved populations. Linc has developed more than 10,0000 homes in 100 communities statewide. Known for its excellent design, outstanding management, and life-enhancing resident services, Linc has more than 40 years of experience serving families, seniors, individuals with special needs, and local governments. For more information, visit . To donate, visit /donate . To stay connected and join the conversation on social media, follow on Instagram @linchousing , LinkedIn Linc Housing and Facebook , and X (formerly Twitter) @LincHousing .
SOURCE Linc Housing
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
CommentsNo comment