Linc Housing Celebrates Milestone Of 100 Affordable Housing Communities In California With The Corners At Belmont

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Corners at Belmont is a meaningful milestone for Linc - it's our 100community and part of more than 10,000 homes we've created across California," said Rebecca Clark, CEO, Linc Housing. "Each development is a step toward our vision of a state where everyone has a safe, stable, and affordable place to live. We're grateful to partner with the City of Belmont and County of San Mateo to bring new opportunities and lasting housing solutions to the heart of this community."

Linc Housing will transform two, formerly vacant, city-owned lots in downtown Belmont into much-needed affordable housing for San Mateo County. When complete, The Corners at Belmont will provide 18 one-bedroom, 9 two-bedroom, and 10 three-bedroom apartment homes for low-income households. The 18 one-bedroom apartments will be for individuals who were formerly unhoused, each supported by a Section 8 project-based voucher from the San Mateo County Housing Authority. Onsite amenities will include a community room, outdoor courtyard, community garden, bicycle storage, and convenient access to public transportation, shopping, and services.

"The County is proud to have partnered with Linc Housing and the City of Belmont on The Corners to bring beautiful and dignified homes to dozens of families and individuals," said San Mateo County Supervisor Noelia Corzo. "It isn't easy to build housing, let alone affordable housing, in this economic climate. But this is the time when we need it the most."

Linc was selected as the lead developer following a competitive RFP process and worked closely with the city's planning and public works teams on the design of the community. The community, consisting of two five-story buildings, integrates sustainable and efficient design elements throughout, such as photovoltaics, dual-paned windows, energy-efficient appliances, lighting, and HVAC systems, and design features that take advantage of natural light and passive cooling. Water usage is maximized inside and out through low-flow fixtures, drought-tolerant landscaping, hardscape designed to aid water infiltration, and special features such as bioswales.

"These new homes will give working families and people who have experienced homelessness the housing stability they need to thrive," said City of Belmont Mayor Julia Mates. "We donated this city-owned land for a purpose that reflects our shared values and partnered with Linc Housing to build something that truly serves our community - a place where everyone has the chance to live with dignity. This new apartment community reflects our city's commitment to housing solutions that lift people up and create opportunity."

Funding for the development comes from a variety of sources, including multiple funding sources within the County of San Mateo (Measure K, ARPA, HOME and CDBG), loans from the City of Belmont and Housing Trust of Silicon Valley, a construction loan from Bank of America, a permanent loan from California Community Reinvestment Corporation, and tax credit equity from the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee and investor Bank of America.

The buildings, due to be completed in late summer or early fall 2026, were designed by Torit Gallas & Partners, and the general contractor is Precision General Commercial Contractors. The 18 homes for people transitioning out of homelessness will be referred by Health Plan of San Mateo, while the remaining units will be leased via a lottery process.

