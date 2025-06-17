Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Credora Network Democratizes Risk Intelligence, Opening Platform To Individual Defi Users

Credora Network Democratizes Risk Intelligence, Opening Platform To Individual Defi Users


2025-06-17 12:02:06
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The release further includes expanded coverage across 100 Morpho vaults, along with newly available metrics that help users assess key risks across depeg events and liquidity. These additions give users a clearer view of how different vaults operate and how they may perform in various market conditions.

"DeFi has unlocked new ways to allocate capital, but users have often been left without clear, reliable information about the risks involved," said Darshan Vaidya, CEO & Co-founder of Credora. "We're making the same level of analysis used by institutions available to everyone."

Credora will continue to roll out additional metrics and visualizations in the coming months, giving users an even more detailed view of asset and market dynamics. View ratings and onboard here .

About Credora Network: The Credora Network is powered by a Consensus Ratings Protocol, providing market participants and protocols vital risk information. The Credora Network combines transparent methodology development and collective intelligence from industry-leading risk experts. The network produces transparent, credible, and standardized risk ratings for a diverse range of assets in DeFi, serving as a foundational layer for adoption. Learn more.

SOURCE Credora

MENAFN17062025003732001241ID1109686623

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search