Credora Network Democratizes Risk Intelligence, Opening Platform To Individual Defi Users

The release further includes expanded coverage across 100 Morpho vaults, along with newly available metrics that help users assess key risks across depeg events and liquidity. These additions give users a clearer view of how different vaults operate and how they may perform in various market conditions.

"DeFi has unlocked new ways to allocate capital, but users have often been left without clear, reliable information about the risks involved," said Darshan Vaidya, CEO & Co-founder of Credora. "We're making the same level of analysis used by institutions available to everyone."

Credora will continue to roll out additional metrics and visualizations in the coming months, giving users an even more detailed view of asset and market dynamics. View ratings and onboard here .

About Credora Network: The Credora Network is powered by a Consensus Ratings Protocol, providing market participants and protocols vital risk information. The Credora Network combines transparent methodology development and collective intelligence from industry-leading risk experts. The network produces transparent, credible, and standardized risk ratings for a diverse range of assets in DeFi, serving as a foundational layer for adoption. Learn more.

SOURCE Credora