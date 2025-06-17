Top California Lender, LLC Closes $5.3 Million Loan For Mixed-Use Development
The loan, structured as a 12-month bridge term with an interest rate of 9.5% and interest-only payments, supports the purchase of a 25,000-square-foot property featuring retail spaces and residential units in Boise's thriving downtown area. The borrower, a local real estate group with a proven track record, plans to renovate the property to enhance its appeal to tenants, capitalizing on the city's growing population and economic momentum. The loan includes no prepayment penalty, offering flexibility to adapt to market conditions.
“This closing reflects our ability to provide fast, tailored financing for strategic investments in up-and-coming markets,” said Jerry Dean , CEO of Top California Lender, LLC .“We are thrilled to partner with this experienced team to unlock the potential of this Boise property and contribute to the area's revitalization.”
The deal underscores the increasing demand for acquisition financing in the Mountain West, where Boise's economic growth continues to attract investors. Top California Lender's efficient process, targeting closings within 30 days of approval, enabled the swift execution of this transaction, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted lender in the commercial real estate sector.
