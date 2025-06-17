UAE Beauty And Personal Care Market Review And Forecast 2025-2029: Masstige Segment Responsible For Strong Growth In 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Masstige Trend is Especially Significant in the United Arab Emirates, Where the Market Leans Heavily Towards Luxury

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty and Personal Care in the United Arab Emirates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Beauty and personal care saw strong current value growth in the United Arab Emirates in 2024. A key growth driver towards the end of the review period was the strong performance of mass-market products that fall into the "masstige" segment - products that are priced for the mass market but positioned to evoke a premium brand image. This trend is especially significant in the United Arab Emirates, where the market leans heavily towards luxury.

The Beauty and Personal Care in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments What next for beauty and personal care?

MARKET DATA



Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2021-2024

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



New brands, e-commerce platforms and private label driving growth

Leaders losing share Gradual shift in consumer behaviour

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Masstige positioning to spur growth

Growing awareness of products' ingredients Increasing focus on local sensibilities and preferences

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Premium segment benefits from high levels of disposable income

Arab brands lead the way In-store experience remains key in the premium segment

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Health and wellness trend influencing demand

Increasing focus on personalisation Social media to continue to rise in importance

BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Parents lean towards premium brands

Johnson's Baby benefits from extensive distribution and high levels of brand recognition Pharmacies benefits from importance of expert advice in baby and child-specific products

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Innovation tailored to local needs

Potential for premium development Online expansion to influence store-based offer

BATH AND SHOWER IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Skinification trend influencing development of bath and shower

Unilever retains clear lead Grocery retailers key to bath and shower distribution

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Growing emphasis on ingredients

Bar soap to benefit from cost concerns, while more affluent consumers look for status symbols Increasing interest in sustainability

COLOUR COSMETICS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Strong growth for masstige colour cosmetics

Kiko Milano records dynamic performance Beauty specialists dominates distribution

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Colour cosmetics increasingly incorporating skin care properties

Rise of local and regional brands and focus on traditional ingredients Layering trend to favour lip products

DEODORANTS IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Rising hygiene awareness boosts demand

Unilever closes gap on leader Consumers purchase deodorants alongside groceries

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Increase in exercise to boost demand for deodorants

Growing interest in multi-functional products Skinification and dermo products to expand in deodorants

DEPILATORIES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Hair removers/bleaches remains dominant

Veet retains clear lead Modern grocery retailers dominate

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Growing threat from professional services

Concerns about harsh chemicals Innovation in waxing

FRAGRANCES IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Deep-rooted cultural significance

Traditional Arabian brands play key role Beauty specialists dominates distribution

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Local brands look to capitalise on viral trends

Layering trend offers potential, while hair mists and body care products drive consumers to fragrance brands Working to provide more personalised recommendations

HAIR CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Growing interest in scalp health

Procter & Gamble retains lead, but sees further share decline Hypermarkets and supermarkets have key role, while e-commerce grows strongly

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Looking for products tailored to local needs

Blurring the lines between health and hair care Women's participation in paid workforce presenting opportunities for hair care brands

MEN'S GROOMING IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Growing interest in high-end products

Leaders lose share Beauty specialists is the leading channel

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Further growth anticipated

Men's spas to expand awareness and support growth Rise of unisex deodorants threatens development of men's products

ORAL CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Upmarket shift in demand for toothpaste

Colgate-Palmolive takes the lead, but smaller players thrive Oral care products purchased alongside groceries

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Continued growth ahead

Health consciousness to shape innovation Increasing fragmentation of the competitive landscape

SKIN CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Integration of beauty and wellness

Bioderma continues rise up the rankings to take top spot Beauty specialists lead, while e-commerce and pharmacies see strong growth

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Growing focus on longevity

Growing focus on local culture and heritage Mindset makeovers

SUN CARE IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Premium products seeing strong growth

L'Oreal extends lead with fast-growing premium brands Pharmacies consolidates dominant position in sun care

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Multiple factors to support growth

Tourism exerts strong influence on demand Ethical considerations to play a growing role in purchasing decisions

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900