Yuvoice Founder Isvari Maranwe Receives $2 Million Angel Offer For Revolutionary Social Media Platform

Yuvoice , the bold new social media company founded by award-winning cybersecurity attorney and high-profile activist Isvari Maranwe , has received a $2 million offer from a private angel investor. This is an impressive signal of confidence in the company's mission to build the first platform that rewards users for tangible impact.



In a digital world dominated by meaningless connection, advertising, and outrage, Yuvoice takes a radically different approach. Designed to promote mental health and spark global movements, the platform connects users in purpose-led communities and awards recognition for measurable actions that produce real-world results.



“Everyone wants to change the world, but they think it's difficult and thankless,” said Maranwe.“Yuvoice makes activism possible and profitable.”



The platform's patent-pending algorithm is supported by artificial intelligence and matches users by“superpowers” and missions, then issues impact points (“karma”) for verified tasks. Points unlock platform perks and can be donated to aligned causes, turning people's free time into a force for good.



“Imagine a music fandom dedicated to ending homelessness in Los Angeles, earning karma points they can spend on our platform when they get results,” said Maranwe.



That model is already working. In pilot tests, Yuvoice saw teams from Colombia to India tackle issues from women's health to software for the blind.



Yuvoice was incorporated only in late 2024, after two years of nonprofit-led research, and is now in active talks with additional investors. The $2 million offer represents more than capital-it is an impressive step that signals backers are enthusiastic about the platform's potential to make social justice profitable and revolutionize online engagement.



Yuvoice has been honed by feedback from hundreds of changemakers, nonprofit leaders, educators, and digital citizens worldwide. Its 80+ experts in tech, law, editorial, and compliance span more than 20 countries.



“We are building a global town square,” said Maranwe.“Existing platforms reward clicks; Yuvoice rewards action.”



Founder profile: Isvari Maranwe -Georgetown-educated in cyber and national security law with research roots in particle physics at CERN-has represented the U.S. Government, Fortune 500's, and top media. A Silicon Valley native living in Washington, D.C. and now London, Maranwe has been a TEDx speaker, a Top Writer on Medium, and the founder of viral nonprofit Dweebs Global. She is also the author of the forthcoming book Cyberhero, which teaches readers how to create impact online, the same philosophy powering Yuvoice. As a policy analyst and tech influencer herself, she reaches 350K+ followers across current social media.



“People always ask me to recommend a better platform than Twitter (X), Facebook, and TikTok,” Maranwe said.“So I created one.”



Maranwe also worked on Congressional legislation to expand civic education and national service, earning the Outstanding Achievement Award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense.



“We believe in a world where people brag about the good they do, not just their titles or their follower counts,” said Maranwe.



Yuvoice's vision is ambitious: to engage one billion users within a decade and reshape what it means to be influential.



Initial key features include:



Patent-pending AI-backed algorithm that awards“karma” for offline impact;

Global Changemaker Communities;

Built-in Fundraising Tools;

A One-Stop Shop for Volunteering, Nonprofits, and CSR;

In-app Marketplace;

Licensed Campaigns for Corporate Sponsors; and A Citizen Journalism Publishing Platform.

For now, the $2 million investment offer stands as a clear vote of confidence in Yuvoice's mission and its founder. As the company evaluates its next steps, one thing remains clear: the appetite for a better kind of social media is stronger than ever.



About Yuvoice

Yuvoice is a new kind of social media company that rewards users for tangible, real-world impact. With a dual structure of for-profit scale and nonprofit storytelling, Yuvoice is a healthy, ethical, and empowering digital ecosystem that connects people to communities, causes, and changemaking action.



Its nonprofit sister, The Yuvoice Sentinel (founded 2023), runs community moderator training, algorithm R&D, and a world-class editorial hub. The Yuvoice Sentinel is building one of the largest citizen journalism networks in the world, spotlighting stories from everyday people living through history. Focusing on international breaking news and lived experiences missing from mainstream media, the content is exclusively published on the Yuvoice platform, educating users on how and why to make an impact.



“At our core, we make good people great heroes,” said Maranwe.“Yuvoice empowers superheroes for a brighter tomorrow.”





