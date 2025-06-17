Abacus Global Management, Inc. (ABL) Investors Who Lost Money Contact Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith About Securities Fraud Investigation
IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN ABACUS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. (ABL), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.
Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at ... , by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at .
What Happened?
On June 4, 2025, Morpheus Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Abacus uses fraudulent life expectancy data to drive revenues. Specifically, the report alleges“contrary to Abacus' disclosures to the SEC” Abacus relies heavily on life expectancy (“LE”) reports generated by“AI powered” Lapetus Solutions. The report states former Abacus employees revealed the Company“built Lapetus LEs into... the proprietary pricing tool that Abacus made” and“would not gather the other life expectancy info.” The report asserts“Abacus' reliance on Lapetus to value its portfolio presents a material risk to the $446 million in claimed life settlements on its books as of Q1 2025” because“[t]he indicative value on a Lapetus LE is 50% higher than with the other LE providers.”
On this news, Abacus's stock price fell $1.64, or 21.5%, to close at $6.00 per share on June 4, 2025, thereby injuring investors.
