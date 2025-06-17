Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IPSEN - Buy-Back Programme - Art 5 Of MAR - Week 24 - 2025


2025-06-17 12:01:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from June 09th to June 13th 2025
Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/06/2025 FR0010259150 320 104,26875 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/06/2025 FR0010259150 1 050 104,1799 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/06/2025 FR0010259150 584 104,16798 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 09/06/2025 FR0010259150 2 646 104,14463 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/06/2025 FR0010259150 309 104,54498 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/06/2025 FR0010259150 850 104,58471 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/06/2025 FR0010259150 275 104,54 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 10/06/2025 FR0010259150 3 166 104,50076 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/06/2025 FR0010259150 100 103,50 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/06/2025 FR0010259150 300 103,73333 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/06/2025 FR0010259150 100 103,50 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 11/06/2025 FR0010259150 3 882 103,46515 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/06/2025 FR0010259150 100 103,80 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/06/2025 FR0010259150 200 103,75 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/06/2025 FR0010259150 3 700 103,53073 XPAR
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/06/2025 FR0010259150 340 103,56471 AQEU
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/06/2025 FR0010259150 1 123 103,37498 CCXE
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/06/2025 FR0010259150 295 103,49492 TQEX
IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/06/2025 FR0010259150 4 648 103,29701 XPAR
TOTAL 23 988 103,7843

Attachment

  • EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 24_2025

MENAFN17062025004107003653ID1109686580

Legal Disclaimer:
