Lawyers Using AI Could Replace Those Who Don't, New Insights Suggest

â€śPeople Trust People-Not Just Algorithmsâ€ť

â€śI get this question all the time,â€ť laughs Laina Chan, barrister at 2 Selborne Chambers and CEO of Miai Law.â€śIs AI about to make lawyers obsolete? My answer is always: AI won't replace lawyers. But lawyers using MiAI will replace lawyers!â€ť

Behind the quick wit, Laina is serious about what's at stake.â€śLaw is ultimately about people. No matter how fast technology gets, clients want someone who understands their story, feels their pain, and stands up for their interests. Machines don't build trust-people do.â€ť

â€śAI Should Help Us Do What We Do Bestâ€ť

Laina is optimistic about the impact of legal AI, but only if it's used the right way.â€śLegal research has always been about finding needles in haystacks,â€ť she says.â€śAI can help us sort and search those haystacks faster than ever. But it can't replace judgment, creativity, or empathy.â€ť

From e-discovery to document review and even predicting case outcomes, Laina sees real value.â€śAI can handle the repetitive stuff. But when a case turns on a subtle point or a client needs nuanced advice? That's where lawyers shine.â€ť

â€śThe Problem With Most AI? It Doesn't Read the Law Like Lawyers Do.â€ť

Most current legal tech relies on large language models (LLMs) trained on general content. Laina isn't convinced.â€śThe truth is, most AI tools aren't reading the law-they're reading summaries and commentary. They don't get context, jurisdiction, or the nuances in old cases. Sometimes they even make things up just to have an answer. That's not good enough.â€ť

â€śWe Need Tools That Anchor Every Answer to Real Lawâ€ť

That's why Laina is excited about Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG).â€śRAG lets us search the actual legal texts, not just summaries. But even then, you need to anchor every output to its source. Otherwise, mistakes creep in-and that's a risk I won't take.â€ť

She's clear about her bottom line:â€śAI should be a tool for lawyers, not a black box. If you can't audit or explain an answer, it's not trustworthy.â€ť

â€śIf AI Can't Explain Itself, It Has No Place in Justiceâ€ť

Transparency is non-negotiable for Laina.â€śThere are real dangers if AI can't explain how it reached a decision. We've seen what happens in the US with COMPAS and other systems that hide their reasoning-it can lead to unfairness and bias at scale.â€ť

Her prescription?â€śEvery legal AI system should be auditable and challengeable. Mandatory audits, fairness metrics, and always a human override. That's how we build systems that serve justice, not undermine it.â€ť

â€śThe Best Future Is Hybrid-AI Plus the Human Touchâ€ť

So, what does Laina see as the future of legal work?â€śThe best outcomes will come from collaboration. Let AI do the heavy lifting with big data and paperwork. Let lawyers focus on relationships, ethics, and strategy. I want AI to handle timelines in a data breach, so I'm free to fight for my client's reputation.â€ť

â€śThe Soul of the Law Is Still Humanâ€ť

Laina leaves us with a clear vision.â€śTechnology is an amazing enabler, but it will never replace the soul of our profession. Legal AI must be built with accountability, fairness, and-most of all-human oversight. That's how we safeguard justice.â€ť

