Neuro & Spine Clinics Opens New San Antonio Location For Advanced Pain Management

San Antonio Neuro & Spine Clinics

Now serving San Antonio with stem cell therapy, injury care, spine services, and bilingual pain relief. No legal referrals. New patients welcome

- Hector MaldonadoSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Neuro & Spine Clinics, a leading provider of pain management and spine care in Texas, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in San Antonio. This strategic expansion reflects the clinic's ongoing commitment to delivering high quality, patient centered care to individuals suffering from chronic pain, neurological disorders, spine conditions, and injury related trauma.The new clinic is conveniently located at 5835 Callaghan Road, Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78228, placing it in the heart of the community it serves. The San Antonio office is equipped with state of-the-art technology and is staffed by a team of highly trained medical professionals, pain specialists, and support staff dedicated to helping patients regain function, mobility, and comfort.“Our goal has always been simple: help people reclaim their lives from pain,” said Hector Maldonado, President of Neuro & Spine Clinics.“Opening this location in San Antonio brings us closer to the communities that need us most. We're here to offer hope and lasting relief to those who've been living in pain for far too long.”Full Range of Services for Comprehensive Pain ReliefThe San Antonio clinic offers a broad array of services tailored to each patient's unique needs. These include advanced diagnostics, interventional pain procedures, stem cell treatments, regenerative therapies, spinal decompression, physical rehabilitation, and minimally invasive techniques for treating pain without surgery. Conditions treated include back pain, neck pain, sciatica, herniated discs, nerve pain, neuropathy, and more.Patients also benefit from the clinic's focus on non-opioid pain management, which aligns with current best practices for safe and effective long-term pain care.Supporting Personal Injury Attorneys with Medical ExpertiseNeuro & Spine Clinics works closely with personal injury attorneys by providing expert medical evaluations, detailed documentation, and coordinated care for clients recovering from auto accidents, workplace injuries, and other trauma-related cases. The clinic does not provide legal referrals and maintains compliance with all Texas laws regarding medical and legal advertising.“We're a trusted medical partner,” Maldonado added.“Attorneys know they can count on us to document injuries clearly, treat patients with compassion, and support the legal process without ever crossing into legal service territory.”This collaborative approach ensures that legal teams have access to timely medical records, imaging, and ongoing treatment updates while patients receive high-quality, personalized care.Serving San Antonio's Diverse CommunityAs part of its mission to serve the entire community, Neuro & Spine Clinics provides care in both English and Spanish. The bilingual staff ensures that language is never a barrier to quality care, and every patient is treated with respect, dignity, and empathy.“We're proud to be a resource for patients from all backgrounds,” said Maldonado.“Our bilingual team helps ensure clear communication, accurate treatment plans, and a better overall experience for everyone who walks through our doors.”Meeting the Rising Demand for Pain Care in San AntonioAs San Antonio's population grows, so does the need for specialized pain care services. Neuro & Spine Clinics addresses this by combining the personal attention of a local clinic with the capabilities of a regional provider. With multiple locations across Texas, the clinic brings consistency, professionalism, and modern medical capabilities to every patient interaction.From chronic pain patients to those recovering from accidents, the clinic offers solutions rooted in science and focused on outcomes.Now Accepting New PatientsThe San Antonio location is currently accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled online at or by calling (210) 272-0077. Same day and next day appointments are often available.About Neuro & Spine ClinicsNeuro & Spine Clinics is a Texas based medical practice specializing in comprehensive pain management, spine care, and injury recovery. With multiple locations throughout the state, the clinic provides advanced diagnostic tools, interventional procedures, regenerative treatments, and physical rehabilitation all focused on helping patients get back to the life they love.

