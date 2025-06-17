Yourway Learning And Penn GSE Launch AI Course To Empower Educators

New online course gives K–12 teachers practical tools to implement generative AI with confidence and purpose.

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. and PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yourway Learning and the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education (Penn GSE) have partnered to launch a new online certificate program: AI Foundations: Leveraging AI for Student-Centered Learning . Designed for K–12 educators, the course provides practical, research-backed guidance for integrating AI tools into the classroom to personalize instruction and improve student outcomes.

Consistently ranked among the world's top education schools, Penn GSE is recognized as a global leader in education innovation. The Ivy League school is rapidly making a name for itself with its expertise in generative AI in education, from the launch of a new master's program titled Learning Analytics and Artificial Intelligence to a first-of-its-kind professional development program for educators being piloted in Philadelphia.

In collaboration with Yourway Learning, Penn GSE has developed a hands-on course that empowers educators to integrate AI strategies seamlessly into their teaching practices, enhancing both understanding and instructional effectiveness. Learners will also benefit from insights provided by Penn GSE's nationally renowned faculty in learning sciences, who will connect them to the latest research and methods in the field.

The course integrates Yourway Learning's AI platform, Yourway , giving educators hands-on experience with tools that support personalized learning, instructional alignment, and classroom engagement. Jason Green, co-founder and President, US, of Yourway Learning, shared his perspective on the future of AI in education: "AI has the power to transform learning, but it must be used thoughtfully to avoid becoming a crutch or simply automating outdated practices. This collaboration ensures that educators receive access to reliable, impactful AI solutions that will drive meaningful, student-centered learning outcomes."

"The rapid advancements in generative AI present both exciting opportunities and significant challenges for educators," said L. Michael Golden, Vice Dean of Innovative Programs and Partnerships at Catalyst @ Penn GSE. "At Penn GSE, we are committed to ensuring that teachers are not only equipped with cutting-edge AI tools but also empowered with the knowledge to use them thoughtfully and effectively. We are thrilled to partner with Yourway Learning on this important initiative, combining our expertise in education innovation with their leadership in AI-powered learning solutions."

What Educators Can Expect from the Course



Self-paced format with five structured modules (~10 hours total)

Penn GSE Certificate awarded upon successful completion

Hands-on experience with Yourway's AI tools for real-time application

Expert insights from leading faculty in AI and learning sciences Next start dates: June and September – now open for registration

About Yourway Learning

Yourway Learning is a trusted provider of AI-powered tools designed to help educators personalize instruction, reduce administrative burden, and improve student outcomes. Built on research and pedagogy-not just algorithms-Yourway supports instructional alignment, real-time support, and educator-driven innovation at scale. Stay connected with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

About the University of Pennsylvania's Graduate School of Education

The University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education (Penn GSE) is one of the world's leading schools in education research and practitioner preparation. Penn GSE partners with schools, universities, and communities to expand educational access - especially for those underserved by society - and, through rigorous research and innovative programs, develops new knowledge and transformational teachers and leaders in pursuit of educational opportunity. Follow Penn GSE on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

