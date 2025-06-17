Ideal Siding Debuts In Illinois With Expansion Into Chicago Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Leading the new Chicago location is local entrepreneur and franchise consultant,, who will serve communities across Chicago's North and Northwest suburbs, from Arlington Heights to Lake Forest. A former Fortune 500 strategy executive and MBA graduate from the University of Michigan with over a decade of experience in franchising, Michaels brings deep industry insight and a strategic mindset to the Ideal Siding system. After years of helping others evaluate and purchase franchises through his company, Kickstart My Franchise, he found himself consistently recommending Ideal Siding to clients and decided it was time to invest in the brand himself.

"I went from presenting Ideal Siding to clients to signing myself," said Michaels . "It's one of the most scalable, well-supported home services franchises I've seen. Being able to bring this to my hometown and build something long-term for my family is incredibly rewarding."

Michaels wasted no time getting his business up and running in Chicago. Within days of completing his franchise training, he began meeting with prospective clients, coordinating operations, and launching his first projects. His immediate focus is on building strong relationships with trusted contractors while delivering top-notch results to homeowners.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tim to the Ideal Siding family and to officially launch in Illinois," said Alex Filipuk, Founder and CEO of Ideal Siding . "His experience in franchising and strategic approach to business makes him the perfect partner to bring our brand to the Chicago market. Tim understands what makes a franchise thrive, and we're excited to support his journey as we continue to scale nationwide."

With Illinois' booming housing market and increasing demand for high-quality home renovations, the brand sees significant growth opportunities for Ideal Siding in the region. As Michaels settles into his market, he remains committed to setting a high standard of service, building trusted relationships with homeowners, and ultimately expanding his reach in the Chicago community.

Ideal Siding's proven model eliminates many of the barriers in traditional home improvement businesses, offering franchisees a turnkey system with centralized marketing, lead generation, and operations support all designed to drive performance from day one. At the same time, the brand helps homeowners enhance curb appeal and energy efficiency, transforming neighborhoods with high-quality, modern siding solutions across North America.

About Ideal Siding

Ideal Siding is North America's fastest-growing siding renovation franchise, serving homeowners across the United States and Canada. With over 80 locations, Ideal Siding specializes in transforming homes with top-quality materials and expert craftsmanship. By combining innovative digital marketing strategies, a centralized call center, and a proven operational model, we ensure consistent lead generation and support for franchisees, helping them build successful businesses. Our mission is to bring exceptional customer service and flawless siding renovations to every neighborhood. For more information, visit .

