Move Over, Napa: Top Texas Winery And Vineyard For Sale Mixes Modern Event Venue With Historic 1800S House Made Of Limestone Transported 100+ Miles By Covered Wagon

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Just two hours from Fort Worth and two and a half hours from Dallas, Brennan Vineyards is a scenic, 4-acre estate alongside winding Indian Creek, with majestic pecan trees that enrich its natural beauty. The estate boasts a meticulously crafted, 10,000-case winery facility, a dedicated storage facility for the preservation of valuable vintages and an elegant event venue for hosting sophisticated gatherings, including weddings, reunions and dinner parties.

The centerpiece of the estate is the historic McCrary House, constructed of 21-inch-thick Austin limestone in 1876 and one of the oldest remaining homesteads in Texas. Built by James Madison "Mat" McCrary, who owned the local general store and cotton gin, the handsome, single-story home was the family hub, where McCrary and his wife Ella raised nine children. The winery's stone-walled tasting room is inside the home, providing an authentic Texas atmosphere for enthusiasts to explore the vineyard's award-winning offerings.

Founded in 2001, Brennan Vineyards has a reputation as one of the finest wineries in the state and has won numerous top awards at some of the most respected wine competitions. In 2024 alone, it had 13 wines rated at 90-plus points, including a 95-point wine, the second highest among more than 3,000 Texas wines reviewed by Cristaldi & Co., founded by critic and writer Jonathan Cristaldi, who is the Napa Valley correspondent for Decanter magazine.

Comanche County's 13,550 residents live in several cities, including charming Comanche, population 4,338. Principal highways are U.S. Route 67 and Texas State Highways 16 and 36. Tourist attractions include a January livestock show, a rodeo in July, a peach-and-melon festival in August and Proctor Lake, with its multiple county parks.

Brennan Vineyards is an exceptional opportunity to be immediately at the top of the Texas wine industry. It is a turnkey operation where the new owner can be as involved as they wish, in both the winery and/or the vineyard. At 802 S. Austin Street in Comanche, Texas, it is offered for $4,500,000. For photos, a video and more information, see briggsfreeman and burgherray. Contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at 214-353-6601 or burgherray.

