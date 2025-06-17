Top Florida Real Estate Attorney Ben Solomon Celebrates 20 Years In Private Practice And Expands Law Firm Presence Across South Florida

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mr. Solomon began his legal journey after graduating with honors from the University of Miami School of Law and working at the national law firm Duane Morris LLP. In 2005, he founded his first law firm and has since become a trusted legal advisor to premier real estate developers, financial institutions, healthcare facilities, and residential condominiums and communities across Florida.

Today, Mr. Solomon serves as Managing Partner of Solomon Cooperman Recondo Shapiro Abril LLP (SCRSA) , a full-service law firm with offices in Brickell/Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Boca Raton. SCRSA has built a strong reputation for handling high-stakes real estate transactions, developer representation, banking matters, collections, and litigation. The firm's client list includes prestigious names such as Lennar, Shoma Group, Truist, City National Bank , and Popular Bank .

With a dedicated team of over 30 attorneys and staff, SCRSA offers clients the benefit of "big firm" experience with more affordable billing rates-charging under $800 an hour for partners and even less for associates. "Most top-tier firms are charging over $1,000 an hour for partner time these days," said Mr. Solomon. "We strive to be the go-to firm for clients who want the best legal counsel at more reasonable rates."

In 2006, Mr. Solomon also founded Association Law Group, P.L. (ALG) , a boutique law firm that serves as general counsel to hundreds of condominiums and homeowner associations statewide. ALG provides legal expertise in collections, governance, contracts, and litigation to some of Florida's most notable properties, including Four Seasons Surf Club, Ritz Carlton Miami Beach , and Keys Gate Community .

Both firms recently celebrated significant expansions including opening a luxurious, custom-designed main office on the 52nd floor of Panorama Tower - the tallest building in Florida. The ocean view office space was unveiled at a grand opening in January, followed by a 20th-anniversary celebration in May that drew hundreds of guests. Mr. Solomon also recently remodeled the firms' Broward offices at NuRiver Landing in downtown Ft. Lauderdale, which supports both firms' growing teams.

Mr. Solomon also continues to strengthen his firms by adding top-tier legal talent including attorneys Jorge M. Abril (35+ years in healthcare collections), Craig B. Shapiro (25+ years in civil litigation), and Howard S. Weinberg , current Mayor of Aventura (35+ years of legal experience).

True to his reputation as a top attorney, Mr. Solomon even resides at the peak of Miami-on the top floor of Panorama Tower at 868 feet-making his daily commute just a 30-second elevator ride. "While I enjoy the views, it's also important to be close to our team and have the right approach," he said. "We pride ourselves on being solution-oriented to achieve the best outcomes for our clients."

In addition to his legal work, Mr. Solomon actively supports the local community through pro-bono services and charitable contributions including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami , the Dolphins Cancer Challenge , and Goodwill organizations.

For more information on attorney Ben Solomon or his law firms, please visit:

BEN SOLOMON, ESQ. [email protected] 305.861.4035

Managing Partner, SOLOMON COOPERMAN RECONDO SHAPIRO ABRIL

Managing Partner, ASSOCIATION LAW GROUP, P.L. (ALG)

SOURCE ALG