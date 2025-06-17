Second-Generation Retailer Begins New Chapter Under Local Entrepreneurs

"The business has meant so much to me and my family," Worrell said. "The relationships we formed over the past twenty years are priceless. We've seen generations of families keep coming back to shop with us, and our employees are the best I've ever worked with."

The Worrells spent years searching for the right buyer. Well-established in WNC, local father-son team Jeff and Eric McKeehan of Viking M&A were pleased to help them find the right match in Ballard and Robins.

"High Country felt like home," Ballard said. "Doug's integrity is evident in every part of the business."

"We're not looking to reinvent High Country," Robins said, "but to build on what's already been thoughtfully created, preserving its values while guiding its next chapter."

Ballard, a former consultant with Accenture and Deloitte, was ready to invest in something lasting and local. Robins, a business builder with experience in performance marketing and team development, saw a rare opportunity to grow something meaningful.

"It is wonderful to leave knowing the store is in such good hands," said Mr. Worrell.

High Country Furniture & Design will continue to operate under its existing brand, with Ballard and Robins at the helm, committed to honoring its heritage while leading it into the future.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers in the southeast U.S. The firm has successfully sold over 900 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the market value. Visit to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions