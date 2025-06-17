Rumchata Invites Fans To Spike The Viral Dirty Soda Trend With Reality Star Jessi Ngatikaura

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dirty soda-a mix of soda, flavored syrup, and cream-has grown from a regional favorite to a mainstream obsession, with more than 700,000 mentions on TikTok and a feature on Pinterest's 2025 trend forecast. With its creamy texture and cinnamon-vanilla profile, RumChata is a natural complement to the trend, offering a flavorful way to elevate the experience. And it's easy - just pour chilled soda (like cola, root beer, or cream soda) into a cup with ice, let the bubbles subside, and add a shot of RumChata. Stir it together, sip, and repeat.

"Dirty soda has become a full-on cultural phenomenon, and we saw the perfect chance to give it a 'spiked' twist with RumChata," said Brandon Lieb, Vice President at Spirit of Gallo. "By partnering with Jessi Ngatikaura-someone who's been close to the trend from the beginning-we're adding something extra to the ordinary and bringing fun, flavor, and a little irreverence to this now-iconic drink."

To enter, fans can comment on RumChata and Jessi's Instagram post HERE with their go-to "spiked" dirty soda recipe, what their signature tagline would be, and a short note on why they want to join the squad, tagged with #RumChataContest . Entries are open through June 27.

"I've been obsessed with dirty soda for years-it's my go-to," said Jessi Ngatikaura. "Teaming up with RumChata to 'spike' the trend just made sense. It's fun, unexpected, and totally delicious."

Those not selected can recreate Jessi's Dirty Secret Soda at home: a mix of cola soda and a shot of RumChata. Additional recipes and inspiration can be found at and @RumChataOfficial.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING . Open to legal residents of the United States (excluding AK, HI, UT, VA) and the District of Columbia who are 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Starts at 9:00:00 AM ET on 6/17/25 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 6/27/25. To enter visit , find the RumChata Spiked Dirty Soda Experience Contest Post on the Brand Instagram page, and follow the instructions to submit your entry. Your Entry must start with the hashtag #RumChataContestEntry. Subject to Official Rules. Official Rules available at . Sponsor: E. & J. Gallo Winery.

1Pinterest Predicts 2025: Rebel Floats

About RumChata:

Founded in 2009 & inspired by traditional horchata, RumChata is the perfect blend of Rum, Cream, Cinnamon, and Vanilla flavors. The RumChata portfolio offers a solution for any season, whether you're looking for a smooth shot, a refreshing summer drink, or a perfect addition to coffee. We carefully select the finest ingredients to create the world's finest liqueur. RumChata combines 5x distilled premium Caribbean rum, the highest quality real dairy cream sourced from Wisconsin, and Cinnamon spice. RumChata is the 1st rum-based cream liqueur and currently the #2 selling cream liqueur on the market.1 RumChata is the perfect addition for every occasion. RumChata gained early momentum with a viral challenge shot, featuring equal parts RumChata and Cinnamon Whiskey.

About Spirit of Gallo:

Spirit of Gallo is the second largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume and represents some of the industry's most iconic brands, including High Noon Hard Seltzer, New Amsterdam Vodka, E&J Brandy, RumChata, Camarena Tequila, RumHaven, Stratusphere Gin, The Dalmore Scotch Whisky, Tequila Komos, Don Fulano Tequila, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Amaro Montenegro, and Condesa Gin. The entire portfolio is featured on .

