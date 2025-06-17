Navigate FDA Oversight: Master Recall Procedures To Mitigate Business Impact With Two Day Online Course (July 29-30, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Master effective recall management with the two day FDA Recalls Masterclass course. Understand FDA recall authority, develop effective recall strategies, and improve compliance. Learn to identify root causes and implement preventive measures to avoid costly recalls and legal actions. Enhance your firm's crisis management skills today.

Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FDA Recalls Masterclass: Proactive Preparation and Post-Recall Compliance (ONLINE EVENT: July 29-30, 2025)" training course has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

Join this specialized course designed to elevate your skills in recall management and enhance compliance with FDA regulations. This program offers a strategic roadmap for conducting recalls, focusing on refining your decision-making abilities and recall strategies. Delve into the intricacies of FDA's health risk criteria to develop robust recall procedures and ensure effective management throughout the entire process.

One critical aspect of recalls involves the identification of the root cause of the recall and how you could or should prevent that problem from happening again. Your corrective and preventive action program (CAPA) and quality assurance functions require a rigorous approach to prevent a chronic history of recalls. Reiterative recalls lead the FDA to the conclusion that, "You don't get it." FDA's recall authority and program launches you into a project of crisis management.

Your compliance competency becomes a regulatory issue for the FDA if your recall is deemed ineffective. The seminar will cover critical performance targets for conducting an effective recall. You will learn how missteps in the recall process become an expensive problem in terms of money and a sloppy corporate image.

You will take away practical knowledge on how to work with FDA staff during a recall, and how you can prepare for inspectional follow up or a regulatory action, and in some cases a legal action. You will learn that your approach to recalls plays a major role in mitigating direct and indirect damage to your firm's business. A firm with a history of chronic recalls needs to learn how to get out of that downward spiral. Likewise, for established and new firms you will learn how you can reduce the negative impact of a recall with the use of proper planning.

Key Learning Objectives:



Understand FDA's recall authority and policy

Learn how to manage recalls under FDA oversight

Learn how to interact with FDA

See how to develop health risk determinations

Learn critical recall strategy components

Manage possible FDA enforcement actions Many more....

Join to fortify your company's compliance capabilities and establish a strong foundation in recall management. With the knowledge and skills gained from this course, you'll navigate the complexities of recalls and ensure your organization remains a leader in regulatory compliance and crisis management.

Who Should Attend:



Recall managers

Quality assurance managers

Regulatory affairs directors

Risk and product liability managers

Manufacturers' sales and marketing managers Own label distributors

Companies and departments:



Manufacturers

Own Label Distributors

Importers

Healthcare institutions

Nursing homes Medical practice groups

Course Agenda:

Day 1 Agenda - Preparing for a Recall

Session 1: FDA Recalls - The Essentials



Understanding FDA recalls: definitions, types (Class I, II, III)

Legal and regulatory framework: 21 CFR Part 7

Key agencies and stakeholders involved Common causes for recalls in drugs, devices, and food

Session 2: Proactive Recall Readiness



Building a compliant recall plan and SOP

Setting up a cross-functional recall team

Inventory control, distribution tracking, and documentation essentials Mock recall exercises: importance and implementation

Session 3: Risk-Based Planning & Early Decision Making



When to recall: risk analysis and decision criteria

Assessing health hazards and classification impact

Preparing internal stakeholders for emergency response Creating effective communication templates in advance

Day 2 Agenda - Executing & Closing a Recall

Session 4: Executing the Recall



Initiating a recall: step-by-step execution

Notification procedures: FDA reporting, customer and public notification

Managing media and public communications Effectiveness checks: ensuring compliance and outreach

Session 5: Post-Recall Actions



Root cause investigation: linking with CAPA

Documentation and recordkeeping during and after a recall

Final status reports to the FDA Preventive measures and strengthening systems

Session 6: Case Studies and Interactive Wrap-Up



Industry recall case studies: good and bad practices

Discussion: common pitfalls and best practices

Live Q&A with recall compliance expert Takeaway checklist and regulatory resources

