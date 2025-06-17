Investment Opportunities In UK's Beauty And Personal Care Market 2025-2029: Value Sales Rose In Current Terms In The UK In 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Beauty and Personal Care in the United Kingdom" report has been added tooffering.Value sales of beauty and personal care products rose in current terms in the UK in 2024, albeit at a slightly slower rate than in the previous two years. The slight deceleration can be predominantly attributed to the softening of inflationary pressure resulting in weaker price hikes, which had been a key contributor to category growth in recent years.Thisreport offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men's Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Beauty and personal care in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments What next for beauty and personal care?

MARKET DATA



Table 1 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2021-2024

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 10 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

MASS BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Budget-conscious buying drives steady growth in mass market

Innovation and consumer loyalty cement L'Oreal's leadership Dermocosmetic innovations drive market success

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Affordable quality and social media influence to drive future growth

Dupe culture to help sustain future growth Sustainability efforts to intensify in mass market

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Premium beauty and personal care maintains growth despite economic difficulties

Premium heritage brands struggle with changing consumer preferences Social media drives growth of brands and products in premium categories

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Premium body mists grow in popularity amongst younger consumers

"Quiet luxury" to dictate marketing strategies of premium beauty and personal care in the UK Personalisation to be focus of innovation in premium beauty and personal care

BABY AND CHILD-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Lower unit price rises slow category growth

Childs Farm Ltd continues to benefit from proactive strategy and rebranding Online sales falter in 2024

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Falling birth rates expected to hamper category performance

IP product licensing re-emerging as a strategy amongst baby and child-specific products brands Dermocosmetic demand expected to help skin care sales

BATH AND SHOWER IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Bath and shower growth driven by premiumisation

Private label dominates shares through value for money Price and convenience are the main factors dictating channels

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Growth in bath and shower continues through product development

Sustainability is emerging as a consumer concern Innovation is limited by willingness to spend

COLOUR COSMETICS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Growth continues in "make-up renaissance"

New and Indie brands threaten to take share from established rivals E-commerce sales enable consumer spontaneity and experimentation

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Colour cosmetics growth boosted by lip products

Nail products to grow through innovation in formats Personalisation set to become more commonplace as consumers demand more

DEODORANTS IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Innovation supports steady gains, with spray formats at the forefront

Strategic investments help brands to maintain market dominance Affordability and price comparison remain central to purchasing decisions.

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Sustained demand and shifting consumer trends to drive future growth

Whole-body deodorants expected to have significant influence on consumer demand Innovation to remain pivotal for growth ahead

DEPILATORIES IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Steady growth sustained by traditional shaving products

Brand success fuelled by effective strategic collaborations. Growing demand for budget-friendly options challenges specialist retailer dominance

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Innovation set to drive future growth

Brands continue to build customer confidence through marketing efforts Shifting grooming habits

FRAGRANCES IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Sustained interest in premium fragrances and rising popularity of body mists fuel market growth

Strategic licensing and innovation drive competitive advantage for fragrance companies Specialist retail and experiential shopping gain momentum amid growing online sales

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Fragrance innovation with health and emotional benefits to boost future demand

Mass fragrances to record steady growth Innovation to continue to transform the fragrances industry

HAIR CARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Masstige helps areas such as standard shampoo to outperform their salon professional competitors

L'Oreal continues to premiumise Elvive and respond to consumer demand Online shopping continues to consolidate its position as key shopping channel for hair care purchases

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Styling agents projected to propel forecast growth

Mass brands will continue to launch SKUs with premium features Consolidation of retail e-commerce sales expected

MEN'S GROOMING IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Greater focus on grooming habits has propelled growth in value sales.

Personal care brands remain strong, with fragrance sales gaining momentum. Online sales lead, while specialist men's grooming stores gain traction.

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Shifting consumer preferences and awareness set to drive future growth

Strategic retail expansion to further drive men's grooming sales Unique marketing campaigns to become mainstream

ORAL CARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Growth in oral care driven by unit price

Leading brand puts in strong performance Convenience and price lead consumer decisions about channels

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Value to stabilise due to essential re-purchasing

Sustainability to become more important consideration for consumers Technology boosts performance of oral care products

SKIN CARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Product innovation crucial to category performance

CeraVe and La Roche-Posay experience slowing growth Online shopping continues to dominate, but beauty specialists experiences growth due to portfolio positioning

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Skin care expected to remain a consumer focus during the forecast period

K-Beauty is here to stay Dermocosmetics space becoming overcrowded

SUN CARE IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Sun care becoming an everyday concern in the UK

Facial sun care products support L'Oreal's leading position E-commerce allows consumers to access indie brands

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Ingredients and formulations drive premiumisation

Self-tanning growth goes hand in hand with sun protection to balance consumer needs Innovation to focus on niche/specific use cases and the effectiveness of ingredients

