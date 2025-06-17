MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

74Software Appoints Julia Siepmann as Group Chief Human Resources Officer

Paris, June 17, 2025 – 74Software today announces the appointment of Julia Siepmann as Group Chief Human Resources Officer, effective as of 19th May 2025.

Julia Siepmann brings over 20-years of global experience in strategic human resources management within technology-driven companies undergoing companywide transformation. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a strong ability to lead deep cultural evolutions, implement global HR frameworks, and foster inclusive, engaging, and high-performing work environments.

Prior to joining 74Software, Julia served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Nielsen, Analytics Portfolio Organizations. She previously spent over 15 years at Teradata where she held Global HR leadership roles based in London and Singapore. Known for her thoughtful and structured approach, she has led numerous Global programs focused on HR transformation, employee engagement, and inclusion. Julia is based in London, United Kingdom.

Patrick Donovan, Chief Executive Officer of 74Software, stated:

“Julia's appointment marks an important step in driving our development. We are committed to our team and their development, and her proven leadership and deep expertise in organizational transformation and talent management will be key assets in strengthening our corporate culture and sustaining our growth. We are pleased to welcome her to the executive leadership team.”

Julia will play a central role in shaping and executing a human resources strategy aligned with 74Software's development ambitions. Her mission will be to enhance organizational performance by fostering cohesion across entities, supporting talent development, and embedding a company culture rooted in respect, equity, and well-being.

“I am delighted to be joining 74Software at a pivotal time in its growth as a portfolio company uniting several strong technology brands around shared values and a common culture,” said Julia Siepmann.“In a constantly evolving and competitive environment, HR plays a critical role in supporting this momentum and shaping a compelling, forward-looking employee value proposition. I look forward to contributing to the development of an inclusive, high-performing, and sustainable organization.”

With this appointment, the Executive Committee of 74Software now comprises 9 members representing 4 nationalities:



Patrick Donovan, Chief Executive Officer

Éric Bierry, Deputy CEO, CEO of SBS

Roland Royer, CEO of Axway

Tobias Unger, Chief Financial Officer

Xavier Rebeuf, Chief R&D Operations

Paul French, Chief of Staff

Philippe Buisson, Chief of Integration and Secretary

Yann Metz-Pasquier, Chief Strategy Officer Julia Siepmann, Chief Human Resources Officer



About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS – independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 11,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com

