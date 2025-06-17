74Software Appoints Julia Siepmann As Group Chief Human Resources Officer
74Software Appoints Julia Siepmann as Group Chief Human Resources Officer
Paris, June 17, 2025 – 74Software today announces the appointment of Julia Siepmann as Group Chief Human Resources Officer, effective as of 19th May 2025.
Julia Siepmann brings over 20-years of global experience in strategic human resources management within technology-driven companies undergoing companywide transformation. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated a strong ability to lead deep cultural evolutions, implement global HR frameworks, and foster inclusive, engaging, and high-performing work environments.
Prior to joining 74Software, Julia served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Nielsen, Analytics Portfolio Organizations. She previously spent over 15 years at Teradata where she held Global HR leadership roles based in London and Singapore. Known for her thoughtful and structured approach, she has led numerous Global programs focused on HR transformation, employee engagement, and inclusion. Julia is based in London, United Kingdom.
Patrick Donovan, Chief Executive Officer of 74Software, stated:
“Julia's appointment marks an important step in driving our development. We are committed to our team and their development, and her proven leadership and deep expertise in organizational transformation and talent management will be key assets in strengthening our corporate culture and sustaining our growth. We are pleased to welcome her to the executive leadership team.”
Julia will play a central role in shaping and executing a human resources strategy aligned with 74Software's development ambitions. Her mission will be to enhance organizational performance by fostering cohesion across entities, supporting talent development, and embedding a company culture rooted in respect, equity, and well-being.
“I am delighted to be joining 74Software at a pivotal time in its growth as a portfolio company uniting several strong technology brands around shared values and a common culture,” said Julia Siepmann.“In a constantly evolving and competitive environment, HR plays a critical role in supporting this momentum and shaping a compelling, forward-looking employee value proposition. I look forward to contributing to the development of an inclusive, high-performing, and sustainable organization.”
With this appointment, the Executive Committee of 74Software now comprises 9 members representing 4 nationalities:
- Patrick Donovan, Chief Executive Officer Éric Bierry, Deputy CEO, CEO of SBS Roland Royer, CEO of Axway Tobias Unger, Chief Financial Officer Xavier Rebeuf, Chief R&D Operations Paul French, Chief of Staff Philippe Buisson, Chief of Integration and Secretary Yann Metz-Pasquier, Chief Strategy Officer Julia Siepmann, Chief Human Resources Officer
About 74Software
74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS – independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 11,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com
Contacts - Investor Relations:
Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 -
Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78 -
Attachment
-
17062025_PR_Appoints Julia Siepmann_EN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- AIXA Miner Announces Major Updates To Its Cloud Mining Platform
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Aixuspeed Reports $500K In Token Commitments Within First 72 Hours Of Pre-Sale
- FBS Releases Market Outlook On Bitcoin Following US-China Trade Truce
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
CommentsNo comment