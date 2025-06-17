Community Family Day Brings Free Fun and Affordable Homeownership Resources to Philadelphia Neighborhood

- Brennan Tomasetti, Co-FounderPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Civetta Property Group is proud to host a vibrant Community Family Fun Day in the heart of Philadelphia, welcoming residents of all ages for a day filled with family fun and meaningful resources focused on affordable homeownership, including an exclusive look at the Turn the Key initiative.Taking place at 4700 Brown Street on June 28, 2025 from 11 AM to 2 PM, this free event promises something for everyone. Families can enjoy live music from a local DJ, delicious eats from neighborhood vendors, and kids can bounce away in inflatable play zones. With games, face painting, interactive booths, and giveaways, the day is designed to bring neighbors together in celebration.Beyond the festivities, Community Family Day offers Philadelphia families the chance to meet one-on-one with affordable housing advocates who will provide personalized guidance on how to access up to $100,000 in financial support through programs like Turn the Key. Experts will be available to answer questions about credit, down payment assistance, and eligibility requirements for Philadelphia's growing collection of first-time homebuyer programs.“We believe that everyone deserves access to a safe, affordable home. This event is our way of bringing families together, while also helping to connect them with resources that can truly change lives,” said Brennan Tomasetti, Civetta Co-Founder.Representatives from local housing organizations, community development groups, and city agencies will be on hand to assist attendees looking into affordable homeownership opportunities like Turn the Key.Whether you're looking for a fun afternoon with your family or seeking a path to affordable homeownership, Community Family Day is a celebration with a purpose. All are welcome!Event Details:What: Community Family DayWhen: June 28, 2025 from 11 AM to 2 PMWhere: 4700 Brown StCost: Free and open to the publicAbout Civetta Property GroupCivetta Property Group is a Philadelphia-based real estate development firm dedicated to building high-quality, affordable housing that strengthens communities and empowers first-time homebuyers. With a focus on modern design, energy efficiency, and long-term affordability, Civetta has played a key role in Philadelphia's Turn the Key initiative, delivering thoughtfully crafted homes that provide financial stability and homeownership opportunities for Philadelphia's working and middle-class families. Civetta's homebuyer advocates provide a helping hand to first-time homebuyers navigating the process. To date, Civetta has completed over 135 Turn the Key homes, with many more in development.For media inquiries or to learn more about the event, please contact:

Brennan Tomasetti

Civetta Property Group

+1 215-253-9590

