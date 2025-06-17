Youth Depression Skyrockets In Canada & USA Trickett Psychotherapy Answers The Call

Marinela Trickett, RP – Clinic Director at Trickett Psychotherapy & Counselling, leads the clinic's mission to expand trauma-informed, affordable care in Guelph and across Canada.

GUELPH, ON, CANADA, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How are we doing... REALLY? - Youth depression and emotional distress have reached alarming new highs across Canada and the USA, driven by social media burnout, academic pressure, and an unaffordable mental health system. In response, Trickett Psychotherapy, a Counselling and Psychotherapy clinic in Guelph, is stepping forward with a new model of care. Trauma is the new“buzz word” nowadays, and the reason why it is that much more important to share our deep understanding of the experience of trauma, what types of trauma exist and what trauma healing entails.

Understanding trauma means recognizing how the body and mind respond to overwhelming experiences; not just in the moment, but in how those responses can remain stuck long after the event. What's more surprising is that many people carry deep, unresolved trauma without even realizing it. This is possible because it often hides beneath anxiety, chronic stress, or patterns of emotional reactivity. Trickett Psychotherapy focuses on helping clients identify their struggles and safely release the negative effects of those stress responses, guiding them toward emotional regulation, resilience, and lasting healing. For those whose challenges are less obvious, this process can still lead to a more balanced, fulfilling, and socially connected life.

According to Statistics Canada (May 2025), 63% of Canadians aged 16–30 report moderate to severe anxiety, with 43% experiencing symptoms of depression. In the U.S., a UCSF study (May 2025) reported a 35% rise in depression among youth, tied directly to excessive screen time and social media use.

Studies have shown that prolonged exposure to high stimulation digital devices, including smartphones, tablets, televisions, and computers; disrupts the nervous system development and functioning. Overstimulation from digital media elevates cortisol, impairs attention, and contributes to emotional dysregulation and nervous system fatigue, particularly in young, developing brains. The persistent activation of stress response through screens undermines self-regulation and resilience.

This constant state of neurological arousal not only predisposes young people to anxiety and emotional exhaustion, but it also disrupts their ability to engage in meaningful human connection. Over time, high digital stimulation fragments essential social bonds, leading to increased isolation and disconnection, particularly concerning during adolescence, when face-to-face interaction is foundational to emotional regulation and brain development.

Research shows that teens with over seven hours of daily screen time are more than twice as likely to suffer from depression and anxiety. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warns that this digital dependency is weakening empathy, diminishing social skills, and deepening youth loneliness. At the heart of this crisis is a core truth; we heal only through connection with each other!, and that is the foundation of what Trickett Psychotherapy offers.

To counter this mental health crisis, Trickett Psychotherapy has launched a second clinic in the heart of Guelph, close to the University of Guelph, aiming to provide easier access to students, young professionals, and families in the city's south end.

Trickett Psychotherapy is also very proud in its continuous work with and the support the team provides to first responders, fire fighters, police officers and their families.

"We're not just adding space; we're creating opportunities for learning, education, healing and growth," says Psychotherapist Marinela Trickett, MACP, RP, founder and clinic director.

One of the issues in the industry pertains to students not being properly trained with direct practice experience and supervision, especially the generation that was trapped during the COVID period.

“By offering internships and clinical supervision, we're investing in the next generation of psychotherapists while reducing costs for clients who need help now. During the aftermath of COVID-19 epidemic we noticed gaps in the field when it comes to training and that is what motivated us to step up and be well on the way of becoming a regional hub for training in working with trauma, BPD, anxiety and depression, says Trickett Psychotherapy and Trickett Counselling director Marinela Trickett RP”

The new clinic provides psychotherapy in English, Bulgarian, Spanish, Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi, both in person and virtually across Canada or USA. Specialized services focus on:

- Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD)

- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

- Anxiety and Depression

- Childhood Trauma and Identity Struggles

Online and in-person clients are supported by a dynamic team including Eleni Kapetanios, expert in trauma recovery and coaching; Hayley Ratcliffe, specializing in ACT, DBT and youth counselling; Hina Sidhu, who brings deep cultural competence and mindfulness-based therapy into her practice; Natasha Krsteva, experienced in CBT, EFT, DBT, Gestalt Therapy, Somatic Experiencing and Assessment; and German Gachuzo who specialized in Humanistic, Psychodynamic and Dialectical Behavioral Therapy informed (DBT)

Modalities offered include:

- Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT)

- Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT)

- Somatic Experiencing (SE)

- Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT)

- Mindfulness Therapy

- Acceptance & Commitment Therapy (ACT)

- Emotional Regulation & Time-Line Therapy

Trickett Psychotherapy's vision is not only to respond to the current crisis, but to offer young people in Canada and USA, access to effective, inclusive, and affordable mental health support which is only a click or phone call away.

To learn more or book a complimentary 15-minute consultation, visit

Marinela Trickett, MACP, RP

Clinical Director, Trickett Psychotherapy

