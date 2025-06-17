TL Promotions Releases Second Episode Of Today In DTF Podcast With Dennis Moon

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TL Promotions is excited to announce the release of Episode 2 of its podcast, Today in DTF, hosted by Dennis Moon. The show continues to spotlight real-world insights from the Direct to Film (DTF) printing industry and is quickly becoming a trusted resource for print professionals across the country.In this episode, Dennis is joined by special guest Mike White, founder of 143 Vinyl in Louisville, Kentucky.143 Vinyl is the largest dedicated distributor of permanent, adhesive vinyl and heat transfer vinyl in the United States. Mike brings years of hands-on experience and industry knowledge to the conversation, offering honest, practical advice about equipment, supplies, and the challenges facing shops today.Dennis and Mike also discuss TL Promotions DTF printer and how it compares to other machines currently on the market.Listeners will gain insight into printer design, user feedback, and how to decide what setup works best for different types of businesses.“It was great having Mike on-his real-world perspective adds so much depth,” said Dennis Moon.“He breaks down what's working in the field today and what print shops should keep an eye on as they scale.”Episode Highlights:.A thorough comparison of Direct-to-Film versus screen printing — including cost, quality, and turnaround time.Insights from Mike White on optimizing workflow and material choices.Listener questions about machine setup and reliability answered liveListen to Episode 2 of Today in DTF on Apple Podcasts:Today in DTF – Episode 2To learn more about TL Promotions and explore the features of their new DTF printer, visit:For media inquiries or more information, please contact:TL Promotions...

