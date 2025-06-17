Marcus Banks-Bey Discusses Ethical AI And Global Transformation With Xraised

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Harnessing AI for a New Era of Ethical Governance

In a compelling interview with Xraised , Marcus Banks-Bey, Executive Visionary at Life Ambassadors International (LAI) , shared bold insights on using artificial intelligence to revolutionize global governance. With AI-driven solutions at the heart of LAI's mission, Banks-Bey emphasizes that innovation must align with ethical frameworks to ensure transparency, security, and global equity.



Driving Technological Empowerment Across Borders

Banks-Bey highlighted how LAI's approach integrates technological empowerment across industries and nations.“Technology should not divide us,” he stated.“It must unite us under a common vision of human advancement.” LAI's AI governance policies ensure ethical innovation by balancing security, accountability, and privacy.



AI Governance with Purpose and Responsibility

Life Ambassadors International (LAI) has developed a robust policy framework on AI governance in collaboration with Stanford University and the World Economic Forum. This framework explores the ethical, legal, and economic dimensions of AI in an increasingly digital world. According to Banks-Bey, the future of AI depends on inclusive participation, clear regulations, and a commitment to societal benefit.



From Local Impact to Global Transformation

With over 2 million people impacted globally in 2020 alone, LAI's initiatives are reshaping lives. Through AI-driven learning platforms and intelligent governance models, communities gain tools to adapt, thrive, and participate in sustainable development.



Ethics Meets Innovation

Banks-Bey also addressed the rise of digital inequality, deepfake scams, and data misuse, warning that unchecked technological growth can lead to profound societal risks. LAI's commitment to responsible innovation ensures that emerging technologies serve as tools for collective upliftment.



A Call to Collaborate

To conclude, Banks-Bey called on governments, tech leaders, and changemakers to unite in building frameworks that prioritize ethical innovation.“We have the tools,” he said.“Now we need the will to wield them wisely.” LAI welcomes partnerships to co-create a future where technology and humanity evolve side by side.

