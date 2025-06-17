Cobra Electronics Expands Business Solutions Portfolio With New PX280 Radio
"Following the launch of our Performa Series, we wanted to create a solution for businesses looking for a simple, one button operation radio that still provides the excellent communication we're known for," explains Jonas Forsberg, CEO of Cedar Electronics, parent company of Cobra Electronics. "Going against the traditional two-way radio design, the PX280 reflects our commitment to creating smart, efficient tools that empower businesses to stay connected – wherever their day takes them."
Key features include:
-
An easy-to-wear holster design, allowing the radio to fasten directly on a belt, shirt or anywhere on the person for easy, quick access.
-
Access to the same channels as the PX650 series, so businesses looking to implement multiple Cobra solutions into their workforce can stay connected.
-
Headset compatibility for hands-free communication, with a five pole, 2.5mm screw in threaded headset available for purchase separately.
-
Long-lasting runtime of 12 hours and a dual dock charger, so businesses can charge multiple units at once.
Available for purchase on the Cobra website and various retail channels, including Best Buy, Walmart and more, the PX280 radio set comes equipped with two radios, two holsters, one two-radio dock charger, one charging cable and a wall adapter for $109.95. To learn more, please visit .
About Cobra Electronics
Cobra Electronics is a major brand of Cedar Electronics, a global supplier of connected business, automotive, and consumer electronics solutions. Cobra's focus remains on keeping people connected on the move with their product line-up, including handheld professional and consumer two-way radios, CB and marine radios, radar detectors, smart dash cams, power solutions, and a range of accessories. Leveraging its 60-year history of producing high-quality, reliable communications solutions, Cobra extends the Cedar Electronics mission to empower people to communicate effectively and enhance productivity. To learn more please visit cobra.
SOURCE Cobra Electronics
