

Entrepreneur of the Year (Gold) – Founder & CEO Jason Provenzano

Strategic Leader of the Year (Gold) – Director of Sales Tom Corr Achievement in Manufacturing (Gold) – Makers Nutrition

This year's awards highlight individuals, teams, and organizations who have demonstrated exceptional results, delivered meaningful impact, and raised the bar in their respective fields. From groundbreaking initiatives to sustained success, the honorees represent a broad spectrum of achievement.

"The 2025 Globee® Awards for Achievement winners exemplify what it means to pursue excellence and deliver meaningful results," said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards. "From high-performing teams to visionary leaders and impactful initiatives, these honorees are setting new standards of success and demonstrating the true power of achievement across industries."

"Winning this award means I am doing something right in my role," said Makers Nutrition's Director of Sales Tom Corr. "It is a true honor to be recognized by such a prestigious awards program for leading such a hardworking, dedicated team. Cheers to the next stage of growth through our strong, intentional efforts."

About the Judging Process

The judging process was powered by a data-driven evaluation framework, with over 1,915 industry experts applying to participate. Each entry was reviewed and scored based on merit, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process.

About Makers Nutrition

A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, softgels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click her to learn more.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards present recognition across ten annual programs and competitions, celebrating achievements in business, innovation, technology, leadership, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and more. With global participation and evaluations from industry experts worldwide , the Globee® Awards have become a widely accepted standard for honoring excellence and impact across all sectors and organization sizes . To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit: .

