Timelycare Earns Regional, National Nods For Workplace Excellence

This year's Inc. Best Workplaces list s the result of a comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether in-person or remote. Organizations are awarded based on a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"Inc.'s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees' welfare and needs in meaningful ways," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it, they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement and a deep commitment to their teams."

TimelyCare employees feel aligned with the company's mission-focused vision:

"This organization genuinely cares about its employees' professional and personal well-being. They promote a culture of openness, acceptance, and cooperation. I feel supported both professionally and personally."

"I believe our organization fosters a collaborative culture that allows each person in the company to feel that their role is making an impact toward the overall organizational goals. TimelyCare values and invests in our employees and we all embody our core values that align with our impactful mission."

"TimelyCare is truly the best company I have ever worked for. After 20 years in the health care industry, this job absolutely fills my cup!"

Meanwhile, Fortune's Best Workplaces in Texas, determined by Great Place To Work®, recognizes organizations across the state that stand out for creating consistently positive employee experiences. TimelyCare is ranked among small and medium companies.

These latest accolades build on TimelyCare's growing list of culture-based awards, including recognition by the Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards for innovation, work-life flexibility, leadership and purpose & values.

"TimelyCare's success is rooted in its mission to improve the health and well-being of college campuses by making virtual care accessible anytime, anywhere," said Jacki Craft, Chief People Officer at TimelyCare. "That mission inspires a supportive, collaborative environment where every employee is empowered to grow and thrive. We are grateful for continued recognition as an employer of choice."

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is the most trusted virtual health and well-being solution for learning communities, offering personalized, clinically proven care that fosters student success and delivers life-changing outcomes. Through a seamless, easy-to-access platform, TimelyCare provides a comprehensive range of services-including a crisis line, mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support, and self-guided wellness tools. In partnership with more than 400 campus wellness teams, TimelyCare ensures that millions of students have direct, anytime access to high-quality care. Recognized as a Princeton Review Top 5 Need to Know Organization for Mental Health Awareness, TimelyCare drives measurable improvements in depression and anxiety, empowering students on their wellness journey and supporting healthier learning environments.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Masueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engaged surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace .

