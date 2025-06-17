Replay Sports Cards Offers Franchise Opportunity, Bringing The Hobby To The Masses

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The announcement comes ahead of Fanatics Fest 2025, taking place June 20-22 at the Javits Center in New York City, where Replay Sports Cards (Booth No. 1545) will host an interactive shop experience, featuring live card breaks, buy-sell-trade stations, donation drives (including a 1 million card goal), and franchise opportunity information.

"We're building shops rooted in trust, knowledge, and community, and we're looking for partners who share those values."

Franchise Opportunity Meets Booming Market

After opening three company-owned shops across the Southeast, Replay Sports Cards is now awarding franchises nationwide, offering a turnkey path for collectors to open a local card shop backed by a modern brand, proven systems, and hobby-focused support.

"We're seeing a massive wave of interest in sports cards," said Brent Schepel, co-founder of Replay Sports Cards. "This is no longer just a hobby. It's a multi-billion-dollar industry in the U.S., with platforms like eBay reporting billions in annual sales alone."

Schepel added, "With major investments from Fanatics, the rise of digital grading, and live breaks turning collectors into content creators, it's clear the game has changed. Replay Sports Cards is built for where collecting is headed, and we're inviting others to be part of that journey."

Each Replay Sports Cards location offers a modern retail experience that appeals to longtime collectors and newcomers alike, with a clean, welcoming environment and full-service offering: buy, sell, trade and grade. Shops are designed to become local hubs for the hobby community, blending traditional retail with hands-on engagement.

No prior retail experience is required. Franchise partners receive comprehensive training, startup support and access to Replay Sports Cards' vendor relationships and tech tools. With low startup costs and a scalable model, the opportunity is designed for entrepreneurs who want to build a community-driven business around a shared love for the hobby.

"We're looking for entrepreneurial-minded individuals who love the hobby and want to build something meaningful in their neighborhoods," said Mike Weinberger, co-founder and president of franchising at Replay Sports Cards and managing partner of Community Franchise Group , which leads Replay Sports Cards' franchise expansion. "We're building shops rooted in trust, knowledge, and community, and we're looking for partners who share those values. With the right training and support, anyone who's passionate about cards can turn that passion into a business."

Franchise territories are now available in select U.S. markets, with high interest expected following the brand's presence at Fanatics Fest 2025.

Those interested in making their mark in the growing sports cards community can visit replaysportscards/franchise for more information on the Replay Sports Cards franchise opportunity.

Replay Gives Back Hits 1 Million Card Donations – and Counting

Replay Sports Cards is also celebrating a major milestone for its Replay Gives Back initiative, which has taken in more than 1 million donated trading cards in just over six months. Launched during Thanksgiving Week 2024, the program was created to spread the joy of collecting with kids across the country.

The sports cards franchise has received donations from collectors, shop owners, and card show organizers nationwide-including more than 300,000 cards contributed by attendees of the Denver Card Show. Seeking everything from legendary brands like Upper Deck, Leaf, Topps and Panini to Pokémon, Replay Sports Cards invites collectors to donate their extra or unwanted cards, which are then distributed to kids and youth organizations nationwide.

"We started Replay Gives Back to spread the magic of the hobby to kids who might not otherwise get to experience it," said Mike Martin, co-founder of Replay Sports Cards. "Reaching 1 million cards shows how powerful that mission really is."

Replay Sports Cards will be collecting donations throughout Fanatics Fest 2025 at Booth No. 1545 – and this time, the brand is going big. Replay is calling on attendees to help donate another 1 million cards during the event weekend alone, further fueling its mission to inspire the next generation of collectors.

Donations are also accepted year-round at any Replay Sports Cards shop or by mail. For more information or to get involved, visit .

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the first-ever sports card shop franchise, offering a full-service experience that includes buying, selling, trading and grading. With three shops across the Southeastern U.S. and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide, Replay delivers an approachable, trustworthy environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. The franchise is designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful, blending modern retail with a deep love for the hobby. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines deep industry knowledge with a community-first mindset, both in-shop and through weekly livestreams on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards ) and TikTok, (@ReplaySportsCards ). To learn more, visit .

